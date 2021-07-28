Department of Defense Updated COVID-19 Mask Guidelines

The following is the July 28, 2021 memo from Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks updating the guidelines from the Department of Defense on wearing masks.
From the memo
MEMORANDUM FOR SENIOR PENTAGON LEADERSHIP
COMMANDERS OF THE COMBATANT COMMANDS
DEFENSE AGENCY AND DOD FIELD ACTIVITY DIRECTORS
SUBJECT: Updated Mask Guidance for all DoD installations and Other Facilities
Reference: Deputy Secretary of Defense Memorandum “Updated Mask Guidelines for Vaccinated Persons,” May 13, 2021
In accordance with the updated guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People,” issued July 27, 2021, the above reference is hereby rescinded.
Beginning July 28, 2021:
CDC guidance and definitions of low, moderate, substantial, and high spread can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/pdfs/mm7030e2-H.pdf. Data on levels of community transmission can be found at the CDC COVID Data Tracker website found at: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/.
Personnel coming on to a DoD installation, other facility or workspace who do not have a mask may be provided one by DoD. All DoD personnel should continue to comply with CDC guidance regarding areas where masks should be worn, including within airports. The Department will review and revise all applicable Force Health Protection guidance to address the new CDC guidelines. Further guidance will be provided as appropriate by the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USD(P&R)). In addition, the Director of Administration and Management may, as appropriate and in coordination with the USD(P&R), issue further guidance for the Pentagon Reservation.
[signed]
Kathleen H. Hicks