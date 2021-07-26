USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: July 26, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of July 26, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

297

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 61 30 91

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 2 3 21 14 55 96

In the Coral Sea

The Japan-based America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the Coral Sea following the Talisman Saber 21 exercise.

Talisman Saber is a multinational field training exercise hosted by Australia in odd-numbered years in partnership with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and USS Germantown (LSD-42) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked.

The 31st MEU is currently comprised of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) as the Amphibious Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines as the Ground Combat Element and Combat Logistics Battalion 31 as the Logistics Combat Element.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Ronald Reagan Strike Group is in the North Arabian Sea. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG-67) and guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG-97) arrived in U.S. 5th Fleet on June 25.

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Tigertails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-5 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan

Cruiser

USS Shiloh (CG-67), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are in the North Arabian Sea. The ARG made a Suez transit and entered 5th Fleet on June 1. The ARG had been conducting amphibious exercises in the Red Sea until the ARG left on July 4.

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17) make up the ARG. Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consists of a Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an Aviation Combat Element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also includes a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment.

In Singapore

HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) is in Singapore. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will be in Singapore to deliver the 40th International Institute of Strategic Studies Fullerton Lecture – part of the Shangri-La Dialogue – on the evening of the 27th. But so far there is no indication as to whether Austin will conduct any engagement with CSG21 during his visit to Singapore. Last week, the U.K. Carrier Strike Group carried out a two-day exercise called Exercise Konkan with the Indian Navy from July 21 to 22 in the Bay of Bengal.

The U.K. Carrier Strike Group includes: Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent (F78); Type 45 guided-missile destroyers HMS Defender (D36) and HMS Diamond (D34); Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring; U.S. destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68), Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805); and the nuclear attack boat HMS Artful (S121). U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 is embarked and integrated into the air wing.

In the Eastern Pacific

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is made up of USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), Carrier Air Wing 2 and Destroyer Squadron 1, which includes five destroyers – USS Dewey (DDG-105), USS Howard (DDG-83), USS O’Kane (DDG-77), USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) and USS Chafee (DDG-90).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.