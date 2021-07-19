USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: July 19, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of July 19, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

297

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 59 34 83

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 3 3 21 14 56 98

In the Coral Sea

The Japan-based America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the Coral Sea participating in Talisman Saber 21.

Talisman Saber 21 is a multinational field training exercise hosted by Australia in odd-numbered years in partnership with the U.S. Indo-Pacom Command. The ARG, made up of USS America (LHA-6), USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and USS Germantown (LSD-42), is underway in the Philippine Sea with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked.

The 31st MEU is currently comprised of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) as the Amphibious Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines as the Ground Combat Element and Combat Logistics Battalion 31 as the Logistics Combat Element.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Navy’s Japan-based carrier strike group is operating in the North Arabian Sea. Ronald Reagan CSG and Iwo Jima ARG operated with HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) last week in the Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG-67) and guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG-97) arrived in U.S. 5th Fleet on June 25.

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Tigertails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-5 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan

Cruiser

USS Shiloh (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are in the Gulf of Aden. The ARG made a Suez transit and entered 5th Fleet on June 1. Since then, the ARG had been conducting amphibious exercises in the Red Sea until the ARG left on July 4.

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17) make up the ARG. Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consists of a Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an Aviation Combat Element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also includes a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment.

In Norfolk, Virginia

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has returned to its homeports and airfields. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) returned to its Norfolk, Va., homeport on Sunday. This was Dwight D. Eisenhower’s second full deployment in this 18-month cycle having returned from her last deployment on Aug. 9, 2020. USS Laboon (DDG-58) returned to Naval Station Norfolk July 16. USS Vella Gulf (CG-72) returns July 23. Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) returned to its homeport in Naval Station Mayport July 17. The aviation squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 returned to their home fields last week.

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mitscher (DDG 57) and USS Mahan (DDG 72) remain on deployment and will return to Norfolk at a future date.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Norfolk-based CSG 2 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruisers



USS Monterey (CG-61), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based at Norfolk and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Laboon (DDG-58), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mitscher (DDG-57), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mahan (DDG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Indian Ocean

HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) operated with the Ronald Reagan CSG and Iwo Jima ARG last week in the Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea. The U.K. carrier strike group includes a U.S. Marine F-35B Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter squadron and USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) and is currently headed east across the Indian Ocean and will exercise with the Indian Navy this week.

The U.K. Carrier Strike Group includes: Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent (F78); Type 45 guided-missile destroyers HMS Defender (D36) and HMS Diamond (D34); Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring; U.S. destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68), Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805); and the nuclear attack boat HMS Artful (S121). U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 is embarked and integrated into the Air Group.

In the Eastern Pacific

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is made up of USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), Carrier Air Wing 2, Destroyer Squadron 1, and five destroyers – USS Dewey (DDG-105), USS Howard (DDG-83), USS O’Kane (DDG-77), USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) and USS Chafee (DDG-90).

The CSG is preparing to deploy with the first carrier air wing to deploy with the F-35C Lighting II Joint Strike Fighters and the Navy’s CMV-22B Osprey.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) are underway.

According to the Navy, “USS Gerald R. Ford successfully completed the second of three scheduled explosive events for Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST) on July 16, 2021. The shock trials are designed to demonstrate the ship’s ability to withstand the effects of nearby underwater explosion and retain required capability. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean for the required inspections and preparation for the third FSST explosive event, scheduled for later this month.”

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.