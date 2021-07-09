Navy Releases Latest Round of USS Thresher Inquiry Documents

The Navy released the ninth and tenth set of documents from a previously classified investigation into the April 10, 1963 loss of USS Thresher and its crew of 129 sailors off the coast of New England.

A freedom of information lawsuit from retired Navy Capt. James Bryant, a former Thresher-class submarine commander, compelled the Navy to release the documents on a rolling basis.

The following is the seventh and eighth of 12 volumes of proceedings of the court of inquiry ordered by the commander of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet. The other documents can be found here.

Download the document here.