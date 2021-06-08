SECNAV Memo: New Destroyer, Fighter or Sub: You Can Only Pick One; Cut Nuclear Cruise Missile

The Navy only has enough money to develop either a new next-generation fighter, destroyer or submarine and will have to pick one platform to invest in, according to a recent memo obtained by USNI News.

In a memo dated June 4, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Harker called on the Navy to choose one of the three programs to initially pursue in earnest in the Program Objective Memorandum 2023 budget cycle.

“The Navy cannot afford to simultaneously develop the next generation of air, surface, and subsurface platforms and must prioritize these programs balancing the cost of developing next-generation capabilities against maintaining current capabilities,” the memo reads. “As part of the POM23 budget, the Navy should prioritize one of the following capabilities and re-phase the other two after an assessment of operational, financial, and technical risk.”

The development of a fighter to replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet has gone through fits and starts until last year, when the service stood up a program office to develop the Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Likewise, the Navy this month stood up a next-generation destroyer office to develop the next guided-missile destroyer hull for the service. The Navy has also begun work on what the requirements would be for SSN(X) the next attack boat after the Virginia-class Block VIs.

All three programs, due to fits and starts with the fighter and surface ship program, are all near the same developmental starting point, USNI News understands.

While the FY 2023 budget will be the first chance for the Biden administration to make its policy mark on the Pentagon, Harker’s memo provides some insight as to the direction the new administration may go.

For example, the memo directs the Navy to cut funding to pursue a Sea-Launched Cruise Missile and calls on the service to look for savings wherever possible. In the FY 2022 request, unveiled late last month, the Navy asked for $5.2 million in research and development funds for the nuclear Sea-Launched Cruise Missile initiative, which the budget documents describe as a new start for that fiscal year.

“This project will design, develop, produce and deploy a Nuclear-Armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM-N). SLCM-N is scoped to deliver an integrated flight system and to continue to advance SLCM-N capabilities to fully address requirements identified in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, SLCM-N Initial Capabilities Document, and examined in the Analysis of Alternatives to mitigate a lack of a sea based tactical nuclear based system,” the budget justification books read.

While the Trump administration’s nuclear posture review called for the Pentagon to pursue low-yield nuclear weapons, Democrats – including House Armed Services Committee Chair Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) – are opposed to developing those capabilities.

During his presidential campaign, Biden expressed similar views to Smith’s on deterrence and nuclear weapons. In a 2019 questionnaire that was updated just a month before the 2020 election, Biden told the Council for a Livable World he did not support developing the low-yield nukes the Trump administration wanted to pursue.

“The United States does not need new nuclear weapons,” Biden said in his response at the time. “Our current arsenal of weapons, sustained by the Stockpile Stewardship program, is sufficient to meet our deterrence and alliance requirements.”

The memo also called for the Department of the Navy to use multi-year procurement authorities to buy the next round of Arleigh Burke DDG-51 guided-missile destroyers, Virginia-class attack submarines (SSN-774) and Marine CH-53K Heavy-lift helicopters.

In particular, using multi-year procurement for DDG-51 implies the service is considering continuing the line of Flight III destroyers built by Huntington Ingalls Industries and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works past the current deal crafted in 2018.

The memo also calls for a reduction of the Navy’s infrastructure ashore and calls for shedding one percent of the total Navy’s square footage in facilities over the next ten years.