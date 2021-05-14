Report to Congress on Marine Corps’ Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle Program

The following is the May 13, 2021, Congressional Research Service In Focus report, Marine Corps Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV)

ARV Desired Operational Capabilities According to a Marine Corps May 2019 briefing to industry, some of the ARV’s desired operational capabilities include  an automatic medium-caliber cannon capable of delivering anti-personnel, anti-materiel, and anti-armor munitions on the move (such as the Army’s XM813 30 mm weapon system);  anti-armor capability to defeat close-in heavy armor threats;

precision-guided munitions (PGMs) to defeat threats beyond the engagement range of threat systems;

unmanned systems swarm capability to provide persistent, multifunction munitions;

advanced, networked, multifunctional electronic warfare (EW) capabilities;

a modern command-and-control suite and a full range of sensors to enhance and extend reconnaissance and surveillance ranges;

organic unmanned aerial and ground systems (UAS/UGS) that can be deployed from the ARV;  active and passive vehicle protection capabilities to sense, orient, classify, track, and defeat incoming rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), and PGM threats with hard-and softkill capability;

robust cross-country/on-road mobility performance with shore-to-shore water mobility (shore-to-shore mobility is the movement of personnel and materiel directly from a shore staging area to the land objective without further transfers between ships prior to an amphibious assault); and

for transport purposes, size and weight similar to the LAV. ARV in Marine Corps Force Structure The ARV is to be the primary combat system in Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) Battalions. The mission of the LAR Battalion is to conduct mounted (vehicle-borne) and dismounted (on foot):

Reconnaissance, surveillance, and security operations in support of maneuver.

Offensive and defensive actions, deception, and raids to create decisive conditions for the Marine Division and the supported unit commander.

