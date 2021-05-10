USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 10, 2021

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 57 19 76

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 8 2 18 20 51 99

In Japan

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is underway for sea trials after completing its winter maintenance period in Yokosuka.

Reagan’s selected restricted availability (SRA) was “conducted by Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (IMF) Detachment Yokosuka employees, along with PSNS & IMF and Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees on temporary duty to Japan and the Ship Repair Facility in Yokosuka,” according to the service.

In the Gulf of Alaska

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is in the Gulf of Alaska participating in Exercise Northern Edge 2021, which started May 3. The exercise includes USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), its escorts and Carrier Air Wing 11. It also includes the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as well as other joint U.S. military units. Events in the exercise will take place across a wide area, from the Aleutian Islands to deep into the interior of Alaska.

The ARG includes amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) and amphibious transport docks USS San Diego (LPD-22) and USS Somerset (LPD-25). The 15th MEU includes the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element composed of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element composed of Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element composed of Combat Logistics Battalion 15. Other units include Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, Tactical Air Control Squadron 11, Beach Master Unit 1, and Fleet Surgical Team 1 from San Diego and Assault Craft Unit 5 from Camp Pendleton, Calif.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), Carrier Air Wing 3 and IKE’s escorts are operating in the North Arabian Sea after arriving in U.S. Central Command in early April to support the ongoing anti-ISIS Operation Inherent Resolve. CENTCOM commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie requested that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin keep the strike group in CENTCOM instead of continuing on with its planned operations in other regions to support the movement of U.S. military forces and equipment out of Afghanistan.

While the Biden White House has set a Sept. 11, 2021, deadline for a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, it’s unclear how long a strike group will be required to remain in the region.

The Pentagon is rethinking what naval presence in the Middle East will look like after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan later this year – in particular, whether carrier strike groups will constantly operate there, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said on Thursday, reported USNI News.

Navy carrier strike group surge deployments to support the ground wars in Iraq and Afghanistan over the last two decades have been a major driver toward the service’s current carrier readiness challenges.

Additionally, cruiser USS Monterey (CG-61) seized a massive cache of Russian-made weapons from a “stateless dhow” in the North Arabian Sea.

“The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Other weapon components included advanced optical sights,” U.S. 5th Fleet said in a statement.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Norfolk-based CSG 2 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruisers

USS Monterey (CG-61), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based at Norfolk and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Laboon (DDG-58), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mitscher (DDG-57), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mahan (DDG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Gulf of Aden

The Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutters USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC-1141) and USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC-1142) transited the Suez Canal on May 7 and are now operating in the 5th Fleet area of operations.

Charles Moulthrope and Robert Goldman are traveling to their new forward-deployed homeport in Bahrain to replace decommissioning Island-class patrol boats as part of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). Moulthrope and Goldman are the first two of six Sentinel-class ships scheduled joining PATFORSWA, which is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 55.

While in 5th Fleet, the crews will conduct maritime security operations and support engagements with regional and coalition partners, strengthening relationships and demonstrating continued commitment to global maritime security and stability.

Established in 2002 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest unit outside of the United States.

In the Eastern Atlantic

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are in the Eastern Atlantic, just northwest of Scotland.

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17) make up the ARG. Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consists of a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an aviation combat element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also includes a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment.

In Odessa, Ukraine

Cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL-753) is in the Black Sea. The Legend-class National Security Cutter passed through the Bosphorus Strait on April 27 in support of NATO operations in the region. The cutter was in Batumi, Georgia, to work with Georgian coast guard leadership and local representatives on May 4.

“The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has released a photo showing the Russian Navy’s latest patrol vessel Pavel Derzhavin (363) shadowing the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) of the U.S. Coast Guard in the Black Sea,” reported Defense Blog on Monday.

The port visit to Georgia marked the cutter’s third stop while conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet, following stops in Rota, Spain, and Naples, Italy.

On Monday, Hamilton pulled into port in Odessa, according to ship spotters.

“The last U.S. Coast Guard Cutter to visit the Black Sea, USCGC Dallas (WHEC-716), sailed to the Black Sea twice, in 2008 and 1995,” reads a 6th Fleet statement.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.