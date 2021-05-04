Sixth Active-Duty Sailor Dies From COVID-19 Complications

A Navy sailor in Virginia died last week from complications associated with COVID-19, according to the service.

The Navy said Senior Chief Fire Controlman Michael Wilson, 45, had been on a short-term assignment at the Information Warfare Training Command in Virginia Beach when he contracted the virus. Wilson, who was from Suffolk, Va., died on April 29, according to a news release from the service.

“The sailor tested positive for COVID-19 on April 25 and was admitted to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. Sailors who were in contact with the sailor have been notified and are taking the appropriate precautions,” the Navy said. “We mourn the loss of our shipmate; our thoughts and prayers are with the sailor’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time.”

Wilson served on Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG-61), aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN-65) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG-82), according to his official service biography. He was also assigned to the Aegis Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren from 2010 to 2013.

Wilson is the sixth active-duty sailor who has died from COVID-19.

Chief Hull Technician Justin Huf, 39, died Feb. 22 at the Sentara Leigh Hospital’s intensive care unit in Norfolk, Va. He was assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4.

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Marcglenn Orcullo, 42, who was part of the crew of USS Wasp (LHD-1), died in a hospital in Norfolk, Va., on Feb. 12 from complications connected to COVID-19.

Information Systems Technician (Submarines) Second Class Petty Officer Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers, 26, died from the coronavirus on Feb. 4 in the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital’s intensive care unit. Myers was part of Ohio-class submarine USS Tennessee’s (SSBN-734) Blue Crew.

Two days before Myers’ death, Navy boot camp instructor Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas, 50, died of COVID-19 while quarantining at home.

Following the outbreak aboard aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) in the early days of the pandemic, Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, died in Guam in April 2020.

Two reservists have also died from the virus. Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Abdigafar Salad Warsame, 52, died from COVID-19 in January. Builder 2nd Class Nathan Huff Bishop, 33, died in December. Bishop was assigned to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Akron, Ohio, while Warsame had been assigned to NOSC Columbus, Ohio.

According to an April 28 weekly update from the service, 63 Navy civilians, one dependent and 29 Navy contractors had died from COVID-19. The service has reported 63,019 cases in total, 38,012 of whom have been military personnel.