New Navy Fleet Commanders in Pacific, Middle East Nominated; New Picks for N9, Inspector General

The White House has put forward nominees to lead the Navy’s two fleets in the Pacific and the fleet in the Middle East, as well as the service’s chief requirements officer and inspector general, the Pentagon announced this week.

Vice Adm. Scott Conn, current commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, was nominated to be deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting requirements and capabilities (OPNAV N9). The career fighter pilot has served as the head of 3rd Fleet since September of 2019. Prior to the command, Conn was the director of air warfare (N98). He also commanded Carrier Strike Group 4, Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, Carrier Air Wing 11, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106; and VFA-136, according to his Navy biography. Current N9, Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, is expected to move to an unspecified three-star billet.

Rear Adm. Stephen Koehler, current deputy commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, was nominated to be the commander of the California-based 3rd Fleet. The career fighter pilot was confirmed last year to lead U.S. 2nd Fleet, but was not installed in the position. His commands at sea include “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA 143, USS Bataan (LHD-5), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and Carrier Strike Group 9.

Rear Adm. Karl Thomas, currently the Assistant Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans, and Strategy, N3/N5B, has been tapped to lead Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet, succeeding current commander Vice Adm. Bill Merz. Merz has led the command since Sept. 12, 2019. Merz’ next position is not clear. Thomas is a career aviator and commanded USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) during its refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70).

Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, current Naval Surface Forces Atlantic commander, has been nominated to take command of U.S. 5th Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces, Central Command. Current 5th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo was nominated earlier this year to take charge of U.S. Pacific Fleet. Cooper, a career surface warfare officer, had commanded destroyer USS Russell (DDG-59) and cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG-64), and served as the chief of legislative affairs for the service.

Rear Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, currently the director of National Maritime Intelligence Integration Office/ Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, was nominated to the rank of vice admiral, and assignment as commander, Naval Information Forces, Suffolk, Va. She is a career naval intelligence officer. She commanded Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic in Norfolk, Va., from 2013 to 2015. She also served as deputy director of intelligence for U.S. Forces–Afghanistan and director of intelligence for U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

Rear Adm. John Fuller, current deputy director for force protection, J-8, is nominated to serve as the Department of the Navy Inspector General. The career surface warfare officer commanded USS Mason (DDG-87); Task Group-Iraqi Maritime; Destroyer Squadron 22; Navy Region Hawaii; Naval Surface Group, Middle Pacific and Carrier Strike Group 1.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced today that the president has made the following nominations:

Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Robert T. Clark has been nominated for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Clark is currently serving as deputy commander, Seventh Fleet, Yokosuka, Japan.

Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Nancy S. Lacore has been nominated for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Lacore is currently serving as chief of staff, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/U.S. Naval Forces Africa/Sixth Fleet, Naples, Italy.

Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Eileen H. Laubacher has been nominated for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Laubacher is currently serving as senior defense official/defense attaché – India, New Delhi, India.

Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Theodore P. LeClair has been nominated for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. LeClair is currently serving as mobilization assistant to the director for operations, J3, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii.