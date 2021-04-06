Active-Duty Sailor Killed After Shooting 2 Adults in Frederick, Md., Navy Confirms

An active-duty sailor shot two adults today in Frederick, Md., before driving to a nearby Army installation and being killed by base personnel, Navy and local police officials said.

“The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, Md., involving U.S. Navy sailors. The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased,” reads a statement from the Navy.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said in a news conference that two adult males had been shot near the Riverside Technology Park off Monocacy Blvd. in Frederick and were in critical condition. The two victims were flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and remain in critical condition, he said.

The shooter, which Lando could not confirm was a Navy sailor but said was a 38-year-old man, drove to the nearby Fort Detrick Army installation after the shooting. While Frederick city and county police were responding, they were notified that base personnel had shot the suspect and were giving life-saving measures. The shooter was declared dead soon after.

In a post on Facebook, the Fort Detrick U.S. Army Garrison wrote, “Fort Detrick Police have neutralized an active shooter situation involving an armed gunman. After a shooting incident off post, the suspect breached the Nalin Pond gate located off of Opposumtown Pike. The gunman was neutralized, and medical lifesaving procedures were initiated. The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Lando made clear that there was no ongoing threat to the community but said a lot of questions remained unanswered, including the relationship between the shooter and the victims, any motive for the shooting, and why the shooter would drive to Fort Detrick after the shootings. Lando said he would brief reporters again this afternoon as more information becomes available.

The Fort Detrick Facebook post adds that “Fort Detrick and local law enforcement are continuing to investigate this incident.”

“Our number one priority is the safety of our people,” U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally said in the statement. “Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly.”

The Navy has not identified what command the hospital corpsman worked for or whether he even worked at Fort Detrick. Fort Detrick specializes in medical research and hosts commands from four military services and five cabinet-level agencies: the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services.

Among the installation’s tenants are several military medical research and logistics commands, including the Navy Medical Logistics Command, as well as an Army health clinic and a veterans affairs health clinic.