USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 8, 2021

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

297

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 51 22 73

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 0 2 20 19 55 96

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

Reagan, which is the service’s forward-deployed carrier, pulled into its homeport of Yokosuka on Nov. 14. Japan-based U.S. carriers typically make two shorter patrols every year, with a winter maintenance period in Yokosuka.

USS America (LHA-6) is in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Celebes Sea

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the Celebes Sea, near Borneo and Indonesia. The TR CSG is conducting its second deployment in the past year.

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS John Finn (DDG-113), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the Persian Gulf

The Makin Island Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is in the Persian Gulf. USS Makin Island (LHD-8) transited the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 8. Deployed as an Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), the group is now operating as an Expeditionary Strike Group. This means the group has other elements, such as surface combatants, attached to it.

According to the Marine Corps, “The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit began air operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Feb. 13. Close air support operations and defensive counter-air support operations were carried out by Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), the aviation combat element of the 15th MEU, as part of broader U.S. Central Command counterterrorism operations in the region. U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft departed from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, to execute the long-range strike.”

The ARG includes amphibious assault ship Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS San Diego (LPD-22) and USS Somerset (LPD-25). The 15th MEU includes the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element composed of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element composed of Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element composed of Combat Logistics Battalion 15. Other units include Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, Tactical Air Control Squadron 11, Beach Master Unit 1, and Fleet Surgical Team 1 from San Diego and Assault Craft Unit 5 from Camp Pendleton, Calif.

In Bremerton, Wash.

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) returned home on Sunday, March 7. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group departed San Diego in May for a deployment to the Middle East that began in June. Counting the pre-deployment quarantine, the last time Nimitz sailors slept in their own beds was late March 2020.

In the Mediterranean Sea

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating in U.S. 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, after just recently passing through the Strait of Gibraltar. The IKE CSG deployed Feb. 19 for the second time in a year with a partially new set of cruiser and destroyer escorts. Aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG-72) are deploying again after setting out for an earlier deployment in January 2020. USS Monterey (CG-61) and guided-missile destroyers USS Mitscher (DDG-57), USS Laboon (DDG-58), USS Mahan (DDG-72) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) are new to the carrier strike group this time around, swapping in to relieve other surface ship escorts that deployed last year.

During the first week of March, the IKE CSG participated in Lightning Handshake, a bilateral maritime exercise between the U.S. and the Royal Moroccan Navy (RMN) and Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF).

Vella Gulf returned to its homeport of Norfolk, Va., on Feb. 26 after suffering a fuel oil leak in an engineering space. The leak was discovered while the ship was operating in heavy seas during its transit across the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. 2nd Fleet announced there was no operational impact to the rest of the strike group. It was unclear which cruiser had been performing the role of air defense commander for the strike group, but because there were two cruisers, Monterey can perform that role while Vella Gulf undergoes maintenance in Virginia. The guided-missile destroyers can also assume this role as required.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Norfolk-based CSG 2 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Monterey (CG-61), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Laboon (DDG-58), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mitscher (DDG-57), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mahan (DDG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway in the Virginia Capes.

Amphibious assault ships USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) and USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) are also underway in the Virginia Capes.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.