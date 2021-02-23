Fifth Active-Duty Sailor Dies From COVID-19 Complications

A Navy sailor in Virginia died this week from complications connected to COVID-19, the service announced on Tuesday.

The sailor, who was part of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek’s Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, died on Monday after checking into a hospital in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, according to a Navy statement.

“The Sailor tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 19 and was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Feb. 20. Sailors who were in contact with the Sailor have been notified and are taking the appropriate precautions,” the Navy said.

“We mourn the loss of our shipmate; our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time.”

This is the fifth active-duty sailor who has died from COVID-19.

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Marcglenn L. Orcullo, 42, part of the crew of USS Wasp (LHD-1), died in a Norfolk, Va., hospital on Feb. 12 from complications associated with COVID-19.

Navy boot camp instructor Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas, 50, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 2 while quarantining at his home. Two days later, Information Systems Technician (Submarines) Second Class Petty Officer Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers, 26, died from the disease in the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital’s intensive care unit. Myers was part of USS Tennessee’s (SSBN-734) Blue Crew.

Following the outbreak last year on aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, died in Guam in April.

Two reservists have also died from COVID-19. In January, Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Abdigafar Salad Warsame, 52, died from the disease. Builder 2nd Class Nathan Huff Bishop, 33, died in December. Warsame had been assigned to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Columbus Ohio, while Bishop was assigned to NOSC Akron, Ohio.

As of Feb. 18, 51 Navy civilians, one dependent and 23 Navy contractors have died from COVID-19. The service has reported 53,546 cases in total and 31,785 have been military personnel.

The following is the complete Feb. 23, 2021 statement from Expeditionary Strike Group 2.

