Navy Boot Camp Instructor Dies From COVID-19 Complications; 5 Sailors Dead Related to Virus

An instructor at the Navy’s recruit training command in Great Lakes Ill., has died from complications related to the COVID-19 virus, the service announced on Friday.

Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas, 50, died on Tuesday in his quarters, where he had been quarantining since Jan. 27, training command spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Phillip Chitty told USNI News.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and shipmate Chief Rojas, and we will continue supporting his family and friends during this time of grief,” said Capt. Erik Thors, the commanding officer of Recruit Training Command.

At Great Lakes, Rojas taught recruits the basic naval orientation course that teaches prospective sailors the fundamentals of operations at sea. In his role, he came into contact with both recruits and instructors at the command. There is now a contact trace investigation ongoing and those who came in contact with Rojas are quarantining to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chitty said. There have been no interruptions in training as a result of the investigation. Great Lakes was one of the first Navy commands to embrace operating with COVID restrictions, in part to keep up with the ongoing demand for recruit sailors in the service.

Rojas, a surface warfare sailor, had been assigned to Great Lakes since February 2018 after three years aboard Hawaii-based USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), which deployed with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. Prior to Michael Murphy, Rojas had served on Cyclone-class patrol craft in both Virginia and Bahrain. He enlisted in the service in 2001.

Rojas’ death is the second death of an active-duty sailor announced by the service this week.

A sailor assigned to the Blue crew of the nuclear ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN-734) died in in the Naval Air Station Jacksonville Hospital, Fla., on Thursday after being admitted on Jan. 30. The service is expected to release the sailor’s name later today.

Rojas and the Tennessee sailor are the second and third active-duty sailors who have died of COVID-19 complications. In April, Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41 died in a hospital in Guam after contracting the virus while serving aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71).

Two reserve sailors have also died. Builder 2nd Class Nathan Huff Bishop, 33, a U.S. Navy Reserve sailor assigned to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Akron, Ohio, died on Dec. 1. Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Abdigafar Salad Warsame, 52, assigned to NOSC Columbus, Ohio, died last month.

According to a Feb. 3 update from the Navy, 47 Navy civilians, 21 Navy contractors and one dependent have also died of the disease. A total of 50,598 COVID-19 cases have been reported, with 30,005 of those being military personnel. This week there are 5,876 active cases across military, civilian, contractor and dependent personnel, with nine military personnel hospitalized as of Feb. 3.