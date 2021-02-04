Navy Submariner Dies of COVID-19 Complications After Hospitalization in NAS Jacksonville

A submariner died today of complications from a COVID-19 infection, the Navy announced.

The sailor, who the service has not yet identified, was assigned to USS Tennessee (SSBN-734)’s blue crew. Tennessee is an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine based at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga.

The sailor was admitted to the Naval Air Station Jacksonville Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 30, and transferred to University of Florida Hospital Shands Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Jacksonville the following day, where the sailor then tested positive for COVID.

The sailor died today while still in the ICU.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, shipmates and friends of the Sailor during this extremely difficult time,” reads a Navy news release.

This is the second active-duty sailor who has died of COVID-19 complications. In April, Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, died in a hospital in Guam after contracting the virus while serving aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71).

Two reserve sailors have also died. Builder 2nd Class Nathan Huff Bishop, 33, a U.S. Navy Reserve sailor assigned to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Akron, Ohio, died on Dec. 1. Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Abdigafar Salad Warsame, 52, assigned to NOSC Columbus, Ohio, died last month.

According to a Feb. 3 update from the Navy, 47 Navy civilians, 21 Navy contractors and one dependent have also died of the disease. A total of 50,598 COVID-19 cases have been reported, with 30,005 of those being military personnel. This week there are 5,876 active cases across military, civilian, contractor and dependent personnel, with nine military personnel hospitalized as of Feb. 3.