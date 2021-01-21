USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Jan. 21, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Jan. 21, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

297

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 52 36 88

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 2 2 22 15 55 96

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

Reagan, which is the service’s forward-deployed carrier, pulled into its homeport of Yokosuka on Nov. 14. Japan-based U.S. carriers typically make two shorter patrols every year, with a winter maintenance period in Yokosuka.

In the Philippine Sea

USS America (LHA-6) is underway. America has recently been operating off the coast of Okinawa – headquarters of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit – along with Sasebo, Japan-based amphibious warships USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and USS Ashland (LSD-48).

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating in the Philippine Sea deployed to the region for the second time in a year.

According to the Navy, the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) conducted a bilateral maritime exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Jan. 15. The exercise included USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), USS John Finn (DDG-113), JS Kongo (DDG 173), and JS Asahi (DD 119).

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS John Finn (DDG-113), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and the Nimitz CSG are operating in the North Arabian Sea. Last week, the Iranians conducted launches of various short- and medium-range missiles as part of its annual “Great Prophet” exercise. Iran conducted the first of these exercises in 2006.

Carrier Strike Group 11

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Indian Ocean

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) continues to operate off Somalia. The Makin Island ARG and 15th MEU are providing operational and air support to Joint Task Force – Quartz and Operation Octave Quartz. Octave Quartz is the U.S. mission to reposition 700 troops from Somalia to other parts of the region.

USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4) is also participating in the operation. Commissioned on March 7, Williams is a Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base and is based in Souda Bay, Greece.

This week, Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, visited Somalia. He also flew to USS Makin Island (LHD-8). He recognized the ARG’s sailors and Marines for their contribution to the Joint Task Force – Quartz and Operation Octave Quartz.

The ARG includes amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) and amphibious transport docks USS Somerset (LPD-25) and USS San Diego (LPD-22). The 15th MEU consists of the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element comprised of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element comprised of Combat Logistics Battalion 15. Other units include Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, Tactical Air Control Squadron 11, Beach Master Unit 1, and Fleet Surgical Team 1 from San Diego and Assault Craft Unit 5 from Camp Pendleton, Calif.

In the Persian Gulf

On Dec. 21, U.S. 5th Fleet announced that guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN-729) entered the Persian Gulf.

“SSGNs are one of the most versatile platforms in the fleet, equipped with superior communications capabilities and the ability to carry up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles. The platform can also be configured to host up to 66 Special Operations Forces,” reads the statement from 5th Fleet.

The submarine made a port call in Bahrain from Dec. 24 to 27, according to photos released by the Navy.

Last week, Iran released footage of Georgia operating in the Gulf of Oman.

In the Eastern Pacific

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and Carrier Air Wing 2 is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas. Later this year, the strike group will deploy for the first time the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter and CMV-22B Ospreys.

In the Western Atlantic

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway. The carrier and its escorts are expected to complete a composite unit training exercise (COMPTUEX) off the East Coast ahead of a second deployment – likely to the Middle East to relieve the Nimitz carrier strike group, USNI News reported last week.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Norfolk-based CSG 2 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Monterey (CG-61), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Laboon (DDG-58), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mitscher (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mahan (DDG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.