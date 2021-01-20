Acting SECNAV Harker’s First Message to the Fleet

The following is the text from the Jan. 20, 2021 message from Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker sent to the Department of the Navy.

To all of our Sailors, Marines, Civilians, and Military Families,

I am honored to return to the Department of the Navy Team as your Acting Secretary.

From my years on active duty in the Coast Guard and as a Career Civilian at several federal agencies, I am keenly aware of the sacrifices all of you make, and the dedication you show, every day in service to our Nation.

As we continue to navigate our way through the COVID-19 crisis, I am confident we will work together to help bring our Nation through this historic period. Your dedicated service is the reason that we will continue to meet our requirements as well as any new challenges we face around the world.

I am proud of you – our Nation is proud of you. For as long as I have the privilege of serving as your Acting Secretary, I will do everything in my power to support your efforts and safety, as well as the safety and well-being of your families. I look forward to serving alongside you.

Sincerely,

Thomas W. Harker

Secretary of the Navy

(Acting)