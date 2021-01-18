Report to Congress on Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Program

The following is the Jan. 15, 2021, Congressional Research Service In Focus report, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).

Background

According to the Army, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Family of Vehicles (FoV) is an Army-led, joint-service program designed to replace a portion of each service’s light tactical wheeled vehicle fleets. The JLTV FoV consists of two variants: the four-seat Combat Tactical Vehicle (CTV) and the two-seat Combat Support Vehicle (CSV). The CTV is to support the General Purpose, Heavy Gun Carrier, and Close Combat Weapon Carrier missions. The CSV is to support the Utility/Shelter Carrier mission. The JLTV is transportable by a range of lift assets, including rotary-wing aircraft. Its maneuverability enables activities across the spectrum of terrain, including urban areas, while providing inherent and supplemental armor against direct fire and improvised explosive device threats.

Current Program Status

The JLTV is currently being produced by Oshkosh Defense, headquartered in Oshkosh, WI. In August 2015, the Army awarded Oshkosh a $6.7 billion low-rate initial production (LRIP) contract to procure the initial 16,901 vehicles for the Army and Marines. In June 2019, the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisitions, Logistics, and Technology) approved Army JLTV full-rate production (FRP). The Army plans for a follow-on full-rate production contract to be awarded to a single vendor in the fourth quarter of FY2022. It is planned to be a competitive five-year contract with five one-year options, with an expected value of $12.3 billion, for about 30,000 JLTVs and 10,000 JLTV trailers. The Army began fielding LRIP JLTVs to units in April 2019, and Marine Corps units received their first LRIP JLTVs in February 2019.

