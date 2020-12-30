2 Japan-Based Destroyers Conduct Second Taiwan Strait Transit This Month

Two Japan-based destroyers conducted a Taiwan Strait transit today, in the second such transit in three weeks and the fourth overall mission during that time to push back against excessive maritime claims in the Pacific.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) and USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 local time, or Dec. 30 in the continental United States.

The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait was made in accordance with international law and demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to a statement from U.S. 7th Fleet. “The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows,” the statement adds.

On Dec. 18, USS Mustin (DDG-89) also conducted a Taiwan Strait transit. Shortly afterwards, China’s new aircraft carrier, Shandong, moved through the strait as well en route to the South China Sea.

On Dec. 22, McCain performed a freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, which Taiwan, China and Vietnam have all claimed as their own.

Just two days later, McCain reappeared off Vietnam for another FONOP in the vicinity of the Con Dao Islands in the South China Sea. Whereas the Spratly Islands are a more common target for FONOps, this location was more unusual. “The ship conducted normal operations within Vietnam’s claimed territorial seas to challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access and navigational freedoms consistent with international law,” 7th Fleet said at the time regarding McCain’s operation.

The following is the full statement from U.S. 7th Fleet:

Taiwan Strait — The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) and USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 (local time) in accordance with international law. The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows.