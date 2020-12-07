USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 7, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Dec. 7, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 52 28 80

Ships Deployed by Fleet

3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 5 20 16 57 98

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

Reagan, which is the service’s forward-deployed carrier, pulled into its homeport of Yokosuka, Japan, on Nov. 14. Japan-based U.S. carriers typically make two shorter patrols every year, with a maintenance period in Yokosuka.

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Western Pacific

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embarked is operating in the Western Pacific. The ARG includes amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) and amphibious transport docks USS Somerset (LPD-25) and USS San Diego (LPD-22).

In the Arabian Sea

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group are operating in the Arabian Sea. According to the Associated Press, “The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an ‘uneasy deterrence’ with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.”

U.S. 5th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Sam Paparo said, “That uneasy deterrence is exacerbated by world events and by events along the way… but I have found Iranian activity at sea to be cautious and circumspect and respectful, to not risk unnecessary miscalculation or escalation at sea.”

Carrier Strike Group 11

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) is underway off the California coast after leaving San Diego on Dec. 3 for training ahead of a planned 2021 deployment. Vinson’s cruise next year will be the first operational deployment for the carrier-based F-35C Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter and the Navy’s new CMV-22B carrier onboard delivery aircraft.

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group is also underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) and guided-missile USS Buker Hill (CG-52) departed from California for an exercise ahead of its second deployment in 2020, according to ship spotters.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas. Eisenhower is exercising ahead of a planned double-pump deployment early next year.

The Iwo Jima ARG, comprising USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), USS San Antonio (LPD -17) and dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas. The 24th MEU is embarked.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway, doing independent steaming in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas as part of the carrier’s 18-month post-delivery tests and trials period.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.

