Home » Documents » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 26, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 26, 2020

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Oct. 26, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship. This post has been updated.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
55 27 82

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 2 5 21 14 54 96

In the Philippine Sea

U.S. Navy ships assigned to Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group joined ships of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Escort Flotilla 1, Escort Flotilla 4, and the Royal Canadian Navy, in formation during Keen Sword 21 on Oct. 26, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating in the Philippine Sea.

“U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces and units from the Japan Self-Defense Force began exercise Keen Sword 21 (KS21), Oct. 26, on military installations throughout mainland Japan, Okinawa,” according to a U.S. Navy release.
“An estimated 9,000 personnel from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps will participate, including ships from the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and more than 100 aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, USS Ashland (LSD-48), HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338), Commander Task Force 72 and 5th Air Force.”

Over the weekend, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) was observed operating with the JS Kaga (DDH-184).

Carrier Strike Group 5

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard photographs during a photo exercise with the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Escort Flotilla 1, Escort Flotilla 4, and the Royal Canadian Navy, information while aircraft from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, JMSDF and Japan Air Self Defense Force fly in formation during Keen Sword 21 on Oct. 26, 2020. US Navy Photo

Yokosuka-based CSG 5 commands the Reagan Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Aircraft, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, fly over the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Oct. 24, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Facility Atsugi

Cruiser

USS Antietam (CG-54) steams ahead during an air power demonstration, showcasing firepower capability and maneuverability while at sea in the Indo-Pacific region on Sept. 29, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Danny Ortiz, from West Palm Beach, Fla., replaces an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun barrel aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) on Oct. 24, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and the staff is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.
  • USS John McCain (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.

In the Persian Gulf

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the ‘Mighty Shrikes’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68). Oct. 25, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group are underway in the Central Persian Gulf.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Benjamin Lewis, from Riverside, Calif., treats corrosion on the stabilizer of an MH-60S Knight Hawk Helicopter, from the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Oct. 25, 2020. US Navy Photo

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) transits the Persian Gulf on Oct. 23, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser
USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Mate 3rd Class Lionel Croskey, from Jacksonville, Fla., blows the boatswain’s pipe prior to Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, speaking over the general announcing system aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) in the Persian Gulf on Oct. 23, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Eastern Pacific

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, identify an objective during an aerial raid training operation on Oct. 19, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Makin Island (LHD-8) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).

In the Western Atlantic

Sailors and Marines aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), observe as an AV-8B Harrier II, assigned to the ‘Bulldogs’ of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, lands on the flight deck on Oct. 22, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group recently completed a Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) event in which Iwo Jima fired a rolling airframe missile on Oct. 18, 2020.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.