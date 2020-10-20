Home » News & Analysis » Super Hornet Crashes Near China Lake, Pilot in Stable Condition

Super Hornet Crashes Near China Lake, Pilot in Stable Condition

By:
October 20, 2020 3:21 PMUpdated:

An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Sidewinders of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on July 8, 2019. US Navy Photo

This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed near Naval Air Station China Lake, Calif., on Tuesday, Naval Air Forces Cmdr. Zach Harrell told USNI News.
The single-seat Super Hornet from NAS Lemoore, Calif., was on a training flight over the Superior Valley when the aircraft went down at around 10:10 local time, according to a spokesman from Naval Air Forces.

The pilot of the aircraft ejected from the fighter, is currently in stable condition and being treated at a local medical facility.

The incident is now under investigation.

The following is the complete statement from Naval Air Forces.

An F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore experienced a mishap at approximately 10:10 a.m. today during a routine training flight Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. The pilot ejected safely and was taken to a local medical facility for examination. The U.S. Navy is investigating with local authorities.

Article Keywords: , , ,
Categories: News & Analysis
Sam LaGrone

About Sam LaGrone

Sam LaGrone is the editor of USNI News. He has covered legislation, acquisition and operations for the Sea Services since 2009 and spent time underway with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the Canadian Navy.