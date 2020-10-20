Super Hornet Crashes Near China Lake, Pilot in Stable Condition

This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed near Naval Air Station China Lake, Calif., on Tuesday, Naval Air Forces Cmdr. Zach Harrell told USNI News.

The single-seat Super Hornet from NAS Lemoore, Calif., was on a training flight over the Superior Valley when the aircraft went down at around 10:10 local time, according to a spokesman from Naval Air Forces.

The pilot of the aircraft ejected from the fighter, is currently in stable condition and being treated at a local medical facility.

The incident is now under investigation.

The following is the complete statement from Naval Air Forces.

