VIDEO: Navy’s 245th Birthday Message

The following are messages from Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday on the service’s 245th birthday.

The following is Gilday’s NAVADMIN message celebrating the Navy’s birthday.

UNCLASSIFIED//

ROUTINE

R 081218Z OCT 20 MID200000213915U

FM CNO WASHINGTON DC

TO NAVADMIN

INFO CNO WASHINGTON DC

BT

UNCLAS

NAVADMIN 274/20

MSGID/NAVADMIN/CNO WASHINGTON DC/CNO//

SUBJ/CNO BIRTHDAY MESSAGE TO THE FLEET//

1. Shipmates, this year we are celebrating our 245th Birthday virtually,

around the world, together.

2. Although this birthday is different than in past years, what has not

changed is how proud we can be of two and a half centuries of tradition, as

well as our Sailors who continue to build our legacy with family members and

loved ones at their side.

3. Today, Sailors stand the watch from the Western Atlantic to the South

China Sea, and from the High North to the South Pacific. Your Navy enables

prosperity 24/7/365 – at home and abroad – by helping keep the maritime

commons free and open. And I promise you that our allies and partners – as

well as your fellow Americans – all sleep better because you are there.

4. Our birthday is an important occasion because we celebrate our rich past,

recognize the accomplishments of our shipmates today, and look to our bright

future ahead.

5. The Navy needs you to be the best that you can be. Serve others. Be

courageous. And always remember that America has a great Navy.

6. Happy 245th Birthday Navy Family. See you in the Fleet, Shipmates.

7. Released by Admiral Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.//

BT

#0001

NNNN

UNCLASSIFIED//