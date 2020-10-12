Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 12, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 12, 2020

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Oct. 12, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
57 37 94

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
1 3 4 20 15 55 98

In the Philippine Sea

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Sailors with USS America (LHA-6) graduate from corporal’s course aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) on Oct. 10, 2020. US Marine Corps Photo

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), with USS America (LHA-6) as the centerpiece, is operating in the Philippine Sea.

In the Java Sea

Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Gregg signals an F/A -18E Super Hornet attached to the ‘Dambusters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 Detachment 5 to take off from the flight deck of carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Oct. 9, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating in the Java Sea after a brief period operating in the Indian Ocean.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Sailors stand navigation watches in the pilothouse of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Oct. 9, 2020. US Navy Photo

Yokosuka-based Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 commands the Reagan CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Lev Salov, from Pittsburgh, clears the launch area after hooking up EA-18G Growler, attached to the ‘Shadowhawks’ of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, on the flight deck USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Oct. 9, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Facility Atsugi

Cruiser

Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO-197) delivers fuel to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) during an underway replenishment on Oct. 2, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG-97), heave line during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Oct. 6, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and the staff is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.

In the Persian Gulf

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jennifer Kwiatkowski, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, stands security watch aboard a Mark VI patrol boat during an escort of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) through the Gulf of Bahrain, inbound to a maintenance and logistics visit at Khalifa bin Salman Port, Bahrain on Oct. 7, 2020. US Army Photo

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is in Manama, Bahrain. The U.S. Navy has a base in Bahrain which is home to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet.  The Naval Support Activity (NSA) in Bahrain is home to approximately 9,000 military personnel and DoD civilian employees assigned to NSA Bahrain and 78 tenant commands, as well as joint and coalition forces.

Carrier Strike Group 11

201007-N-NH257-1039 BAHRAIN (Oct. 7, 2020) Chief Warrant Officer 2 James Torrez, from Robstown, Texas, oversees line handling evolutions during a sea and anchor detail in the forecastle of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Oct. 7, 2020. US Navy Photo

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the ‘Fighting Redcocks’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Oct. 6, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser
USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Yeoman 2nd Class Wanda Taylor, from San Pedro, Calif., assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG-104), waves to sailors aboard the Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F236) as Sterett assumes duties in support of Operation Sentinel in the Gulf of Oman on Oct. 8, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Eastern Pacific

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. William Dague, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, patrols a beach with the USS Makin Island (LHD-8) in the background during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Aug. 10, 2020. US Marine Corps Photo

USS Makin Island (LHD-8) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In the Western Atlantic

Landing Craft, Air Cushion 83, attached to Assault Craft Unit 4, enters the well deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) on Oct. 9, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.