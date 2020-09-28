USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 28, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Sept. 28, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 57 25 82

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 7 4 21 14 54 100

In the Philippine Sea

Carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is operating in the Philippine Sea after concluding the exercise Valiant Shield on Sept. 25.

During the exercise, the Reagan Carrier Strike Group was joined by guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG-54), USS Shiloh (CG-67), guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG-52), attack boat USS Chicago (SSN 721), big deck amphibious warship USS America (LHA-6), and amphibs USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and USS Comstock (LSD-45) in addition to multiple other surface ships, according to a release from the strike group.

“During the exercise, the strike group integrated with more than 11,000 personnel and 100 aircraft from the U.S. Navy, Army, Marine Corps and Air Force, and took part in the U.S.-only field training biennial exercise. Participating forces exercised a wide range of joint capabilities in air, land, surface, and sub-surface scenarios,” according to the Navy.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Yokosuka-based Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 commands the Reagan CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan

The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Facility Atsugi

Cruiser

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.

In the Persian Gulf

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is operating in the Persian Gulf. It is the first carrier to operate in the Persian Gulf since USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) made the Strait of Hormuz transit last November.

Last week, fighters from Carrier Air Wing 17 flew strikes against Islamic State targets.

Yesterday, Sept. 23: the first time in nearly 2 1/2 years that U.S. aircraft launched from an aircraft carrier conducted kinetic operations in support of @CJTFOIR, Operation Inherent Resolve. @USNavy F/A-18F Super Hornets from Carrier Air Wing 17 embarked on USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pic.twitter.com/cpX0Tev0wO — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) September 24, 2020

The last capital ship to sail in the Persian Gulf was USS Bataan (LHD-5) in April. Transiting the Strait of Hormuz brings ships close to Iranian territory patrolled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN).

Operating in the Persian Gulf puts warships in range of Iranian anti-ship missiles. The transit will also give the carrier access to the port facilities at the U.S. naval base in Bahrain.

Carrier Strike Group 11

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas for a sustainment cruise after returning from a Western Pacific deployment that was interrupted by an outbreak of COVID-19 aboard the carrier. The Theodore Roosevelt CSG is expected to deploy again late this year, according to a report in Navy Times.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway off the coast of Florida. The carrier is in the midst of an 18-month post-delivery test and trials (PDT&T) period ahead of planned shock trials and its first deployment.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.