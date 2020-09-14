USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 14, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Sept. 14, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 71 20 91

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 3 5 4 21 15 56 104

In the Philippine Sea

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) are underway in the Philippine Sea.

According to the Navy, “U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces are participating in Exercise Valiant Shield (VS), Sept. 14-25, on Guam and around the Mariana Islands Range Complex. Participants include USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS America (LHA 6), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), USS Germantown (LSD 42) and multiple surface ships — approximately 100 aircraft and an estimated 11,000 personnel from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps. Valiant Shield focuses on integration of training in a blue-water environment. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.”

This is the eighth exercise in the Valiant Shield series that began in 2006.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Yokosuka-based Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 commands the Reagan CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Atsugi, Japan

The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Station Atsugi

Cruiser

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Nimitz CSG is in the North Arabian Sea. USS Nimitz (CVN-68) deployed on June 8 as the centerpiece of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. This past week, USS Nimitz (CVN-68) pulled into Duqm, Oman, for a logistics stopover and limited liberty stop – the first for a carrier in U.S. 5th Fleet since February.

https://news.usni.org/2020/09/10/u-s-carriers-resume-port-visits-to-oman-after-7-month-gap

Carrier Strike Group 11

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) arrived in its new homeport on Sept. 2 and is now underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

USS Essex (LHD-2) is almost home after returning from its participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC 2020) in Hawaii.

The newly-commissioned amphibious warship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Tripoli has now officially “chopped” into U.S. Pacific Fleet en route to the ship’s new homeport of San Diego, Calif.

Constructed at Ingalls Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, in Pascagoula, Miss., Tripoli sailed around South America to get to California. The ship transited the Strait of Magellan on Aug. 30.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas. The carrier is in the midst of an 18-month post-delivery test and trials (PDT&T) period ahead of planned shock trials and its first deployment.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.