USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 14, 2020

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Sept. 14, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
71 20 91

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
3 5 4 21 15 56 104

In the Philippine Sea

Sailors stand security watch as the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) gets underway on Sept. 11, 2020, in Yokosuka, Japan. US Navy photo.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) are underway in the Philippine Sea.

According to the Navy, “U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces are participating in Exercise Valiant Shield (VS), Sept. 14-25, on Guam and around the Mariana Islands Range Complex. Participants include USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS America (LHA 6), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), USS Germantown (LSD 42) and multiple surface ships — approximately 100 aircraft and an estimated 11,000 personnel from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps. Valiant Shield focuses on integration of training in a blue-water environment. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.”

This is the eighth exercise in the Valiant Shield series that began in 2006.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Tomy Thao, from Sacramento, California, stands lookout watch on the signal bridge as the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) approaches the dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Allen Shepherd (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea on Sept. 13, 2020. US Navy photo.

Yokosuka-based Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 commands the Reagan CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Joseph Lorenzo, from Brooksville, Florida, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, selects tools in the hangar bay of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on Sept. 12, 2020. US Navy photo.

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Station Atsugi

Cruiser

Sailors aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) signal the dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Allen Shepherd (T-AKE 3) as an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 12 transports cargo during a replenishment-at-sea on Sept. 13, 2020. US Navy photo.

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Sailors fire M4 carbines with M203 grenade launcher attachments during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on Sept. 12, 2020. US Navy photo.

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.

In the North Arabian Sea

Damage Controlman 3rd Class Garret Canning, from Guthrie, Okla., maneuvers Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Gabriel Ballesteros, from Globe, Ariz., both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), onto a floating stretcher during a search and rescue exercise on Sept. 8, 2020. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. US Navy photo.

The Nimitz CSG is in the North Arabian Sea. USS Nimitz (CVN-68) deployed on June 8 as the centerpiece of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. This past week, USS Nimitz (CVN-68) pulled into Duqm, Oman, for a logistics stopover and limited liberty stop – the first for a carrier in U.S. 5th Fleet since February.

https://news.usni.org/2020/09/10/u-s-carriers-resume-port-visits-to-oman-after-7-month-gap

Carrier Strike Group 11
San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class David Mashburn, from Bakersfield, Calif., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), monitors the horizon for surface and air contacts while standing watch on a bridge wing on Sept. 9, 2020. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. US Navy photo.

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct maintenance on an emergency breathing air compressor on Sept. 8, 2020. US Navy photo.

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) steams in the Gulf of Oman at night on Sept. 8, 2020. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. US Navy photo.

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Eastern Pacific

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Weihua Liu, from Skokie, Ill., scores a target during a live-fire exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) on Sept. 9, 2020. Essex is currently underway in the Indo-Pacific Region conducting routine maritime activities. US Navy photo.

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) arrived in its new homeport on Sept. 2 and is now underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

USS Essex (LHD-2) is almost home after returning from its participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC 2020) in Hawaii.

Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Zachary Bruss, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Kristiana Tyler, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, perform maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk tire assembly in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 8, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. US Navy photo.

The newly-commissioned amphibious warship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Tripoli has now officially “chopped” into U.S. Pacific Fleet en route to the ship’s new homeport of San Diego, Calif.

Constructed at Ingalls Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, in Pascagoula, Miss., Tripoli sailed around South America to get to California. The ship transited the Strait of Magellan on Aug. 30.

In the Western Atlantic

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, refuel T-45C Goshawks, attached to Training Air Wing 1 and 2 on Ford’s flight deck during flight operations Sept. 11, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. US Navy photo.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas. The carrier is in the midst of an 18-month post-delivery test and trials (PDT&T) period ahead of planned shock trials and its first deployment.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.