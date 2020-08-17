Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug. 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Aug 17, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

298

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
54 19 73

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
1 1 3 21 15 59 100

In the Philippine Sea

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Geoffery Robles, from Phoenix, Ariz., assigned to USS America (LHA-6), loads an M9 magazine for a small arms qualification shoot on Aug. 9, 2020. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) is underway.

In the South China Sea

Sailors shut down jet engine test procedures in the aviation engine shop of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Aug. 15, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the South China Sea.

According to the Navy, the Ronald Reagan CSG entered the South China Sea on Friday.

“The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group also recently integrated with an Air Force B-1B Lancer launching from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Reagan and the B-1 conducted Joint War at Sea training, enhancing joint readiness response capabilities,” reads a statement from the Navy.

Carrier Strike Group 5

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) sails in the Philippine Sea while two MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopters assigned to the ‘Golden Falcons’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, embarked aboard Ronald Reagan, transit during a replenishment-at-sea on Aug. 13, 2020. US Navy Photo

Yokosuka-based CSG 5 commands the Reagan Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

An F/A-18E assigned to the ‘Dambusters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 prepares to launch off the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Aug. 14, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Station Atsugi

Cruiser
USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Navy MH-60R Knight Hawk, assigned to the ‘Scorpions’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, drops off cargo on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115) on Aug. 16, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.
  • USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

An MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter from the ‘Screamin’ Indians’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Aug. 14, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Nimitz CSG is in the North Arabian Sea. USS Nimitz (CVN-68) deployed on June 8 as the centerpiece of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG).

Carrier Strike Group 11
San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Aug. 16, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Carmen Godoy, from San Francisco, Calif., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59) on Aug. 15, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Lt. Jonathan Smith, from Dunmore, Pa., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG-104), monitors the horizon for surface and air contacts on Aug. 14, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Eastern Pacific


USS Essex (LHD-2) is underway in the Eastern Pacific. Essex recently conducted a “lift of opportunity” to deliver World War II-era military aircraft to Hawaii.

In the Middle Atlantic

Undated photo of NWS Earle finger pier. US Navy Photo

USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is at U.S. Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, N.J. Earle features a pier that is more than two miles long that allows ships to load and unload ammunition far from populated areas.

In the South Atlantic

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Harry Buenvenida tests a fuel sample aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) on Aug. 15, 2020. US Navy Photo

Recently placed in commission, amphibious warship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is underway in U.S. 4th Fleet. Tripoli is sailing around South America to its homeport of San Diego, Calif.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.