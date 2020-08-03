Home » Budget Industry » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug. 3, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug. 3, 2020

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Aug 3, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

301

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
64 27 91

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
2 3 3 19 22 58 107

In the Philippine Sea

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) steams ahead on July 27, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) are underway in the Philippine Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Devhen Murdock, from Houston, plots on a maneuvering board in the tactical operations plot room of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on July 29, 2020. US Navy Photo

Yokosuka-based CSG 5 commands the Reagan Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Lt. Rodney Wagstaff, from Flidell, La., stands arresting gear officer watch as an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Royal Maces’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, lands on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on July 26, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Station Atsugi

Cruiser
USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka

Destroyer Squadron 15

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Melissa Juarezgarcia, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG-89), secures a passageway during an anti-terrorism force protection training on July 31, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka

In the North Arabian Sea

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile destroyer USS Princeton (CG-59), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG-104), the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on July 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Nimitz CSG is in the North Arabian Sea. USS Nimitz (CVN-68) deployed on June 8 as the centerpiece of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG).

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aircraft shooter Lt. Amy Blades-Langjahr, from Casper, Wyo., coordinates a covey launch on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) Aug. 2, 2020. US Navy Photo

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the ‘Fighting Redcocks’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on July 27, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

USS Sterett (DDG-104) steams in the Indian Ocean on July 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Eastern Atlantic

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Gino Colon, from Puerto Rico, inspects the gun bay for corrosion of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Rampagers’ of Strike Fighter Squadron 83, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), in the Atlantic Ocean on July 31, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group transited through the Strait of Gibraltar and is now in the Atlantic Ocean on a westerly course for home. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) today celebrated its 200th consecutive day at sea, after deploying Jan. 17 and not being allowed to make any port calls during the deployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

An F/A-18 Super Hornet flys over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), in the Atlantic Ocean on July 31, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Tyler Smith grinds metal in the machine shop aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG-72) on July 30, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26
Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Eastern Pacific

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Joseph Rivera, a search and rescue swimmer assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) on July 31, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Makin Island (LHD-8) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) took part in search and rescue operations after an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) mishap on July 30.

The seven Marines and sailor missing after their amphibious assault vehicle sank off the California coast are presumed dead as the search and rescue operation ended, I Marine Expeditionary Force said in a late Saturday statement. Recovery operations are now underway.

In the Western Atlantic

An E-2D Tracer, attached to the ‘Greyhawks’ of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, launches off of USS Gerald R.Ford’s (CVN-78) flight deck during flight operations on Aug. 1, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas. Ford is in the midst of its post-delivery test and trial period, a phase when the carrier splits its time between the pier and at sea so the crew can test combat systems and conduct flight operations.

In the Atlantic, Off Central America

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jose Avena, main propulsion assistant aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Savanna Guthrie review a diagram for an oily waste transfer system in the ship’s main machinery room two on July 31, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is underway in U.S. 4th Fleet. The ship was recently placed in commission and is sailing around South America to its homeport of San Diego, Calif.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.