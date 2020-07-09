Report to Congress on Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Program

The following is the July 8, 2020 Congressional Research Service report, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV): Background and Issues for Congress.

From the report

The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is being developed by the Army and the Marine Corps as a successor to the High Mobility, Multi-Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), which has been in service since 1985. On October 28, 2008, awards were made for the JLTV Technology Development (TD) Phase to three industry teams: (1) BAE Systems, (2) the team of Lockheed Martin and General Tactical Vehicle, and (3) AM General and General Dynamics Land Systems.

On January 26, 2012, the Army issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the JLTV’s Engineering Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase. The period of performance for EMD contracts was 27 months, and the overall EMD phase was scheduled to last 33 months. Vendors were required to provide 22 JLTV prototypes for testing 12 months after contract award. The target cost for the base vehicle was $250,000, excluding add-on armor and other kits.

On August 22, 2012, the Army announced the award of three firm-fixed price JLTV EMD contracts totaling approximately $185 million. The three companies awarded the EMD contracts were AM General, LLC (South Bend, IN); Lockheed Martin Corporation (Grand Prairie, TX); and Oshkosh Corporation (Oshkosh, WI).

On September 3, 2013, the Army began JLTV testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD; Yuma, AZ; and Redstone Arsenal, AL. The Army planned to select a single vendor by 2015, with the first Army brigade being equipped with JLTVs by 2018.

On August 25, 2015, it was announced the Army had awarded Oshkosh a $6.7 billion low rate initial production (LRIP) contract with eight options to procure the initial 16,901 vehicles for the Army and Marines. The JLTV is being produced in Oshkosh, WI.

The British Army is reportedly trying to acquire 2,747 JLTVs through Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The Marines have also reportedly increased their JLTV requirement for a total of 9,091 JLTVs. The Air Force and Navy are also procuring a limited number of JLTVs for use.

A redacted May 2, 2018, DOD Inspector General (IG) report noted the services had not demonstrated effective test results to prepare the JLTV program for full rate production, but the JLTV Program Office planned to address this concern. The Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) FY2018 Annual Report noted among other findings that JLTVs were not operationally suitable because of deficiencies in reliability, maintainability, training, manuals, crew situational awareness, and safety. On June 20, 2019, the Army authorized JLTV full-rate production.

In order to free up funds for other Army modernization priorities, the Army plans a program reduction in FY2021 of $201.6 million and will also extend the JLTV procurement by three years until 2042. The Army also has indicated it plans compete a follow-on contract to be awarded in FY2022 intended to split the procurement between Oshkosh and a new competitor in order to drive down costs.

Potential questions for Congress include:

1. Will the JLTV become the major bill payer for Army modernization? and

2. What is the future of JLTV procurement?

