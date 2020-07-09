Marine Corps Identifies Lance Cpl. Who Died In Tuesday Shooting at Twentynine Palms

The Marine Corps identified Lance Cpl. Casey Hayden as the Marine involved in a self-inflicted gunshot incident earlier this week that temporarily locked down Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in California.

“We can confirm the individual who sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California on July 7, 2020, has passed away. We are saddened by this loss of one of our brothers, a Marine with 7th Marine Regiment. We ask for discretion for his family, friends and fellow Marines at this time. The ongoing investigation continues,” reads a statement from 1st Marine Division.

Hayden, 23, was from New York and was promoted to lance corporal in February. He joined the Marine Corps in 2014 and spent his whole career in West Coast units: 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, Calif; Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton; and then 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division at Twentynine Palms for the past year.

Hayden had earned the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon during his six years of service.

On Tuesday morning, the Marine Corps confirmed that a shooting incident had taken place at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms, and images of a text message asking personnel on base to evacuate or shelter in place circulated on Twitter.

According to the Marine Corps statement, “at approximately 6:30 a.m. reports were made to authorities that there was an active shooter at the base [prompting] a shelter in place order and closure of all gates. At 8:30 a.m. an individual sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a medical facility.”

No one else was injured in the incident. An investigation is still ongoing.