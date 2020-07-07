Suspect in Twentynine Palms Shooting in Custody, Injured

An early morning shooting at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., has resulted in no injuries to personnel and a suspect in custody, Marine officials told USNI News.

At about 6:30 a.m. local time, military police responded to gunshots at the Marine Corps base and cordoned off the area.

“An individual sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 8:30 a.m.,” Marine Capt. Joseph Butterfield told USNI News in a Tuesday email. “The individual is currently being treated and will be transported to a medical facility. There are no other injuries reported at this time.”

The incident is currently under investigation and a shelter-in-place order for the installation has been lifted.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was informed of an incident but had not been asked to provide assistance.