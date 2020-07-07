Home » Budget Industry » Suspect in Twentynine Palms Shooting in Custody, Injured

Suspect in Twentynine Palms Shooting in Custody, Injured

By:

Twentynine Palms

An early morning shooting at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., has resulted in no injuries to personnel and a suspect in custody, Marine officials told USNI News.

At about 6:30 a.m. local time, military police responded to gunshots at the Marine Corps base and cordoned off the area.

“An individual sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 8:30 a.m.,” Marine Capt. Joseph Butterfield told USNI News in a Tuesday email. “The individual is currently being treated and will be transported to a medical facility. There are no other injuries reported at this time.”

The incident is currently under investigation and a shelter-in-place order for the installation has been lifted.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was informed of an incident but had not been asked to provide assistance.

Article Keywords: ,
Categories: Budget Industry, Military Personnel, News & Analysis, U.S. Marine Corps
Sam LaGrone

About Sam LaGrone

Sam LaGrone is the editor of USNI News. He has covered legislation, acquisition and operations for the Sea Services since 2009 and spent time underway with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the Canadian Navy.