TR Investigation Fallout: Crozier Won’t be Reinstated, Strike Group CO Promotion Delayed

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.

THE PENTAGON — The former aircraft carrier commander who was removed after warning Navy leaders of the dangers of a COVID-19 outbreak among his crew will not be reinstated to the lead the ship, Navy leaders said during a press briefing with reporters on Thursday.

Capt. Brett Crozier, who commanded USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) until April, will not be reinstated to lead the ship, will not be eligible for future command and faces additional administrative punishment that will be overseen by the U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino.

Crozier was removed from the carrier after a March 30 memo he wrote to Navy leadership warning of the consequences of an outbreak on the carrier was leaked to the press.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset – our sailors,” he wrote in the letter that was leaked to The San Francisco Chronicle. On April 2, Crozier was removed from his command on orders from then-Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly for “extremely poor judgment.”

Additionally, the promotion of then-strike group commander Rear Adm. Stuart Baker to a two-star admiral is on hold pending further investigation, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday told reporters on Friday afternoon. Baker led the TR Carrier Strike Group until earlier this month, when he turned over command and was headed to a new job at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Gilday told reporters that Crozier’s removal was justified based on his performance after the initial outbreak occurred on the carrier rather than the leaked message to Navy leadership.

“Capt. Crozier’s performance during this unprecedented crisis fell short in several key ways. Specifically, during the ship’s transit to Guam CAPT Crozier took some steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the ship, but he did not ensure physical distancing was implemented onboard. While this is challenging on an aircraft carrier, it remained an essential preventative measure to mitigate widespread transmission,” reads Gilday’s endorsement of the investigation.

“He did not plan for and egress sailors off the ship and onto the base fast enough. If there were obstacles to expeditious egress, he did not aggressively seek solutions. Instead, he was improperly focused on the ideal [course of action] (hotels) and not the most likely [course of action] (on-base facilities). He narrowly focused on what he considered to be obstacles outside of his control rather than ‘owning the plan’ by quickly and effectively implementing available options within his span of control.”