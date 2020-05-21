UPDATED: FBI Now Investigating NAS Corpus Christi Shooting, ‘Arab Male’ Killed by Navy Security Forces

This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

The FBI is investigating a Thursday shooting at a Texas naval air station, after a Navy security team there killed an “Arab male” who stormed a gate at the base, a U.S. official told USNI News.

The official did not have any additional details on the identity of the shooter beyond apparent ethnicity. An FBI spokeswoman did not provide additional details when contacted by USNI News.

Navy Security Forces responded to an active shooter at NAS Corpus Christi at about 7:15 a.m. EST resulting in the injury to the NSF sailor. The shooter was killed by the NSF team, the official told USNI News.

“The sailor is in good condition and is expected to be released later today,” the Navy said in a statement.

The base remains on lockdown while an investigation into the shooting commences.

“All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene,” according to a statement from the service.

“NCIS, state and local law enforcement are on scene.”

Corpus Christi police said the incident took place at one of the air station’s gates.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is home to the four squadrons of Training Air Wing Four, which uses Truax Field on base and outlying airfields. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and foreign student pilots train at the base.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi also houses the Corpus Christi Army Depot which serves as the primary maintenance depot for Department of Defense rotary-wing aircraft. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service also operates from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

The shooting comes days after the Attorney General William Barr linked the NAS Pensacola, Fla., shooter that killed three sailors in December to terror organization Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). Two iPhones belonging to Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Ahmed Mohammed Alshamrani, a foreign military student assigned to the base, contained messages that the FBI say linked him to AQAP. Barr called the December shooting an, “act of terrorism.”

Last year the NSF fatally shot Daniel King after he drove a stolen sport utility vehicle onto the base through an exit, according to KRIS 6 News in Corpus Christi. At the time, Navy investigators and local law enforcement officers did not have a motive for the King’s actions.