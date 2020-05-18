Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 18, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 18, 2020

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of May 18, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

299

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
66 45 111

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
3 1 6 24 12 59 105

In Japan

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Tramain White, from Sacramento, Calif., left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Stephen Jarvis, from Haysville, Kan., observe the chains during an anchor drop test in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on May 14, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) has completed sea trials after its annual repair period and ahead of its spring patrol in the Western Pacific. Reagan is expected to begin its Western Pacific patrol soon.

Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo.

In Guam

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is moored pier side at Naval Base Guam on May 15, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) remains in port in Guam. The outbreak of COVID-19 on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) has received international attention. After almost a month of isolation on Guam designed to stop the spread of the infection, the crew of Theodore Roosevelt has moved back aboard.

Sailors were tested two times before being allowed to return to duty on the Theodore Roosevelt. Despite this, 13 sailors have tested positive since returning, amid reports of re-infection after recovery from COVID-19. Sailors who tested positive have been removed from the ship and are in isolation at Naval Base Guam.

On Sunday, U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the carrier had begun a pier-side exercise in anticipation of getting underway.

“During the simulation, or ‘fast cruise,’ the crew will simulate normal underway conditions while testing the critical systems required to sustain the ship during its upcoming underway operations,” reads the statement.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Airman Marte Valdera, from the Dominican Republic, holds securing straps while the aircrew of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the ‘Eightballers’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, preflight checks their helicopter on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) May 16, 2020. US Navy Photo

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser
USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Gabriel Lorenzo, from Santa Ana, Calif., center, looks for hotspots during a drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115) on May 16, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

  • USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the Persian Gulf

Marines assigned to combat engineers platoon, Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), perform route and zone reconnaissance during sustainment training May 10, 2020. US Marine Corps Photo

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are in the Persian Gulf.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In the North Arabian Sea

Lt. j.g. Emily Konoza runs a 5k on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on May 15, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the North Arabian Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Joseph Walker takes inventory of tools aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on May 11, 2020. US Navy Photo

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing

An MH-60S Knight Hawk, attached to the ‘Dusty Dogs’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7, takes off from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on May 17, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Damage Controlman Fireman Jesse Murrell conducts preservation maintenance on an aqueous film-forming foam station aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG-72) on May 8, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
  • Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) and USS Sterret (DDG-104) transit the Pacific Ocean with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) during a composite unit training exercise (COMPTUEX) on May 14, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Nimitz CSG is in the Southern California Operating Areas conducting a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX).

The graduation exercise for the carrier strike group will be the first major test of the Navy’s methodology to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks on its deployed ships.

The service secured enough COVID-19 test kits to evaluate the nearly 8,000 sailors of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. Navy officials previously told USNI News they planned test crew members before deploying. Carrier Air Wing 17, the command staff of Carrier Strike Group 11 and crews of the planned carrier escorts have been isolated in California ahead of the strike group assembling in San Diego.

While the Navy won’t discuss future operations, it’s likely the strike group will start its deployment at the conclusion of the training exercise without returning to port. Once underway, the deployment will feature few port visits and additional COVID-related restrictions.

Carrier Strike Group 11

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

A sailor prepares to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the ‘Kestrels’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 aboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on May 9, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Halsey (DDG-97) and USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) steam in formation during a composite unit training exercise (COMPTUEX) on May 12, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9
Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station, Everett Wash. The DESRON Commodore and staff will be embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Wyatt Cumbie, from Albuquerque, N.M., communicates with the pilot while landing an MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter from the ‘Chargers’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on May 13, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and USS Essex (LHD-2) are also underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In San Diego, Calif.

USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) departs Los Angeles on May 15, 2020. US Navy Photo

Hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) is now back in San Diego, having left Los Angeles on May 15, seven and a half weeks after arriving at the California hot spot in the COVID-19 pandemic and 10 days after discharging its last patient.

The medical treatment facility (MTF) staff left 61 personnel behind to continue supporting state and local healthcare providers at skilled nursing facilities, at the direction of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM).

Mercy had been at the World Cruise Center Terminal in the Port of Los Angeles since March 27, taking in non-COVID patients through hospital-to-hospital transfers. Though Mercy arrived in Los Angeles – and sister ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) arrived in New York City – amid concerns that local hospital systems would be overwhelmed with COVID cases and need additional capacity to support the high patient load, that need to lean on the hospital ship never materialized. LA-area hospitals ultimately only sent 77 patients to the ship over six weeks. The Mercy Military Treatment Facility performed 36 successful general, orthopedic and plastic surgeries, as well as interventional radiology, exploratory laparotomy and skin grafting procedures.

In the Western Atlantic

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Austin Howard, from Jacksonville, Fla., does a pull-up in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on May 13, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman CSG remains underway. It is within the U.S. Fleet Forces Command area of responsibility and operating off the coast of Virginia to avoid exposing the crew to the COVID-19 virus until another carrier strike group is certified and ready to deploy if called upon. The Truman Strike Group just wrapped up its second deployment in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Sailors move a jet engine in the jet shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean, on May 12, 2020. US Navy Photo

Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Antonia Holland, from Port Charlotte, Fla., front, and Airman Adar Estrella, from Oceanside, Calif., operate an engine trailer in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 13, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito/Released)

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is embarked on Harry S. Truman:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Cody Bowman. from Gainesville, Florida, steers the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) during a replenishment-at-sea on May 2, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

  • USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) transits the Atlantic Ocean on May 15, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.