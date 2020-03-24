SECDEF Esper: Hospital Ship Comfort to New York in Less Than 14 Days

Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) will ship out to New York City in less than 14 days, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Esper highlighted the Department of Defense effort to aid with the domestic COVID-19 virus response, including the Monday departure of hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) from Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

“The Mercy is deployed to Los Angeles effective last night. The Comfort will be deploying to New York City in less than 14 days. We’re deploying Army field hospitals to Seattle and New York City,” he said

“I anticipate deploying more expeditionary medical units in the coming days and weeks to do that and eventually we’ll hop them around the country as the needs arises. That’s going to put a demand both our resources and our doctors and nurses and other medical professionals. We think we can manage it. We think it’s important to help our fellow Americans out.”

The Trump administration announced last week Comfort would be activated and sail to New York City to relieve the burden of area hospitals tasked with responding to coronavirus concerns.

New York is becoming the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, accounting for almost 5 percent of worldwide cases. As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 13,000 cases in New York City alone, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 map.

“You can see that New York, far and away, has the bulk of the problem,” Gov Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Monday.

“Find more beds, use more rooms.”

New York officials predict the height of the outbreak will occur in about 40 days.

Comfort’s mission will be to alleviate the burden on New York’s hospital system by providing non-Covid-19 healthcare. The 1,000-bed hospital ship is optimized for battlefield medicine and trauma care and less equipped to take care of infectious diseases.

Like Mercy, Comfort is expected to be staffed with active-duty medical personnel and reservists who aren’t involved in their own local fights against COVID-19.

The ship was in the midst of a maintenance period at its homeport of Naval Station Norfolk, Va., when the pandemic reached the U.S. last month. Comfort had returned in November from a five-month goodwill mission in Central and South America.

The 1980s vintage ship, a converted San Clemente-class oil tanker, is powered by an older boiler propulsion system that can require more frequent maintenance than modern systems.