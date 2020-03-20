DoD Reports 128 Coronavirus Cases

The Department of Defense has reported 128 members of the military, civilian employees, dependents and contractors have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.



Of the 67 military members who tested positive for the virus, one is currently hospitalized, and three others have recovered, according to the Department of Defense.

The Department of Defense continues revising its policies to slow the spread of COVID-19 including encouraging telework and establishing on-base screening locations.

Navy Updates

A sailor assigned to Naval Special Warfare, who was training at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first COVID-19 case reported at the base. Also, a sailor assigned to the commander of Naval Air Forces in San Diego tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Navy statement.

In both cases, the sailors are isolated and following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Other sailors who came in close contact with the infected individuals are also quarantined, the Navy reported.

Meanwhile, a Navy staff member with the Navy Talent Acquisition Group in Philadelphia tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member started exhibiting symptoms of the illness after visiting family members in Virginia while on leave, according to a Navy statement.

The staff member and other individuals who came in contact with the staff member are currently quarantined at home. To prevent further spread of COVID-19, the command also implemented maximum teleworking and placed restrictions on personnel travel, including leave restrictions and cancelations, according to the Navy.

Iraq

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State forces suspended its training of Iraqi forces out of concerns over the spread of COVID-19, according to U.S. Central Command statement. Some training-focused coalition forces are being sent back to their own countries until training resumes.

The coalition had planned to begin drawing down forces now, as Iraqi forces shoulder more of the work-load in the fight against remaining Islamic State forces, the Central Command statement said.

“The coalition will retain key military personnel on some Iraqi bases, to ensure the Government of Iraq and our interests are appropriately supported. We remain partnered and collaborate closely with Iraqi Security Forces at headquarters, for joint base security, tactical information sharing, and operations against Daesh,” the Central Command statement said.