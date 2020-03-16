Home » News & Analysis » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 16, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 16, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 16, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
64 20 84

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 3 1 29 13 57 103

In Japan

Master Sgt. Jesse Kekiwi, a Reconnaissance Marine with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, plunges into the water at the site of a vessel hull inspection on Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, March 12, 2020. US Marine Corps

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka.

In the South China Sea

Ships from the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and from the America Expeditionary Strike Group transit the South China Sea in formation during a photo exercise on March 15, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) remains underway in the South China Sea. Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) completed Exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand on March 6. The group is also now underway in the South China Sea. Navy ships in U.S. Pacific Fleet are remaining at sea for a minimum of 14 days between port visits, a quarantining restriction intended to limit transmission and exposure to the coronavirus. The same policy is now in place in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility in Europe.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Capt. Pete Riebe, former executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), salutes sailors in the hangar bay during a farewell ceremony on March 12, 2020. US Navy Photo

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Damien Braun, assigned to the ‘Blue Diamonds’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, loads power cable back into the deck on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on March 13, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Gudeon Owusuansah, from Kumasi, Ghana, assesses a simulated bomb threat during an anti-terrorism training exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) March 12, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kovadis Maxie II, from Helena, Ark., right, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jonathan Cox, from Tyler, Texas, display the signatures of U.S. Marines, who served with Sgt. Rafael Peralta, in a gun mount aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115) on March 13, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

  • USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported in Everett, Wash.
  • USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Bryan Dewanz, from New Ulm, Minnesota, stands the defense weapons coordinator watch in the combat direction center aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Arabian Sea, on March 9, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the North Arabian Sea, within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years. The Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG entered U.S. 5th Fleet last week. U.S. Central Command commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie indicated on Friday the two strikes group would remain in the region for an indefinite period of time as a hedge against Iran.

“We’re going to keep them for a while,” McKenzie told reporters on Friday at a press conference in the Pentagon.
“The carriers are very important to us. And we know the Iranians watch them very closely, too.”

Carrier Strike Group 8

An MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter, assigned to the ‘Dragon Slayers’of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, delivers cargo to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), back, from the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T- AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea as seen from the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), not pictured. Normandy is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean Sea and Pacific Ocean through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Dylan Horner, left, from Lynchburg, Tennessee, gives daily aircraft inspection training to Airman Kaley Coustaut, from Orange, California, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Arabian Sea on March 11, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and is embarked on Harry S. Truman:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

Seaman Apprentice Andrew Hoban, from Milwaukee, performs a mechanical advantage control hold takedown on a simulated assailant while under the effects of oleoresin capsicum (pepper) spray during security reaction force training on the fo’c’sle of the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60). US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Alejandro Valadez, from Katy, Texas, wipes down the close-in weapon system (CIWS) during a freshwater washdown aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) on March 4, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

  • USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

The Eisenhower CSG has transited the Suez Canal and Red Sea and is now in the North Arabian Sea operating in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

Carrier Strike Group 10

F/A-18 Super Hornets prepare to launch from aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on March 7, 2020. US Navy Photo

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Chris Wollerman, from Point Pleasant, New Jersey, performs maintenance on an aircraft engine in the jet shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on March 10, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Ens. Thomas Savage, from Azle, Texas, checks the bearing of a surface contact aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG-72) on March 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
  • Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

In the Red Sea

A Marine assigned to the scout sniper platoon, Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), scans the horizon using binoculars aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) on March 14, 2020. US Marine Corps Photo

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are in the Red Sea.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In the Western Atlantic

Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding Division contractors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) conduct phase 2 testing on a lower stage weapons elevator on Feb. 22, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) are underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) transits the San Diego bay as it completes its homeport shift to Naval Air Station North Island. Abraham Lincoln returns to Naval Air Station North Island in January. US Navy Photo

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.