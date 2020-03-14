VIDEO: CNO, MCPON Message to Fleet on Coronavirus

The following is the March 14, 2020 message from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith on measures the Navy is taking in regards to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Shipmates, the spread of the coronavirus is something that we are taking very seriously.

While many of you may be anxious, worried, or wondering what happens next, leadership at every level is actively engaged on this issue.

Our number one concern is the health and the safety of you, our Sailors – active and reserve, uniformed and civilian – as well as your families. We’re suspending official, personal, and PCS travel for the next 60 days both IN-CONUS and to designated locations OCONUS, as well as encouraging flexible work schedules and the use of telework — all designed to slow the virus’ spread.

For now, we must use an abundance of caution. Keep an eye on your Sailors and continue to follow the guidelines of health officials – which includes washing your hands more often, avoiding public gatherings, and staying away from others if you’re sick. Don’t be a hero.

Our understanding of the coronavirus is rapidly evolving, and we may have to implement further measures to combat the spread of this virus.

America depends upon us to help provide security and stability to this nation, and that’s exactly what we will continue to do.

Stay safe Shipmates. Our nation depends on you.