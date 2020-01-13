USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Jan. 13, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Jan. 13, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

293

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 41 13 54

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 3 1 22 14 54 94

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. USS America (LHA-6) is underway.

In Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is in port in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) will head east this week and will steam toward its new homeport of San Diego, Calif. The carrier will conduct a “Tiger Cruise” en route San Diego to allow family and friends to experience shipboard life. The strike group left Norfolk, Va., on April 1 and has been deployed for 287 days. The record for a carrier strike group deployment since the end of the Cold War is 290 days, according to USNI News records.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Aircraft carrier

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeport will shift to San Diego, Calif., upon completion of deployment

Carrier Air Wing 7

CVW 7, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Night Dippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the North Arabian Sea and within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and embarked on Harry S. Truman:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28



Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

According to a Navy statement, “On Thursday, Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut (DDG-9) was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship. Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road. The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another. While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision.”

In the Red Sea

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group with the 2,500 Marines of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked has transited the Suez Canal and is now in the Red Sea.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and is made up of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In the Eastern Pacific



USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is underway off the coast of California.