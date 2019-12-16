USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 16, 2019

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Dec. 16, 2019, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

293

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 45 35 80

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 4 0 1 21 14 56 96

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo.

In the Indian Ocean

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group has departed U.S. 5th Fleet and is in the Indian Ocean – in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, after 220 days in U.S. Central Command. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is headed east and will ultimately arrive in its new homeport of San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Aircraft carrier

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeport will shift to San Diego, Calif., upon completion of deployment

Carrier Air Wing 7

CVW 7, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Night Dippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Guided-missile Cruiser

The Navy has not announced whether USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55) will continue with USS Abraham Lincoln or return to homeport in Norfolk, Va., via the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Red Sea

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the Red Sea and within the 5th Fleet area of responsibility. The CSG has taken the Abraham Lincoln CSG’s place in 5th Fleet’s area of responsibility. This deployment will be the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and embarked on Harry S. Truman:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Destroyer Squadron 28

USS Lassen (DDG-82), USS Farragut (DDG-99) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) were supporting the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group; however, they are now expected to serve as part of the Harry S. Truman CSG.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is underway off Washington State en route to its homeport (Bremerton, Wash.). USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) are underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.