USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 16, 2019

December 16, 2019 11:51 AMUpdated:

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Dec. 16, 2019, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

293

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
45 35 80

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
4 0 1 21 14 56 96

In Japan

Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, right, awards the Legion of Merit to Capt. Jim McGovern during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6). Capt. Richard Lebron relieved McGovern as commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 on Dec. 11, 2019. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo.

In the Indian Ocean

Guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG-99), the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55) transit through the Strait of Hormuz on Dec. 4, 2019. US Navy Photo

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group has departed U.S. 5th Fleet and is in the Indian Ocean – in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, after 220 days in U.S. Central Command. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is headed east and will ultimately arrive in its new homeport of San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Strike Group 12

An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the ‘Fist of the Fleet’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 approaches the flight deck to make an arrested landing aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55) on Dec 10, 2019. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeport will shift to San Diego, Calif., upon completion of deployment

Carrier Air Wing 7

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Jessie Rose operates a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Dec. 13, 2019. US Navy Photo

CVW 7, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Night Dippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Guided-missile Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55) sails alongside the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Dec. 10, 2019. US Navy Photo

The Navy has not announced whether USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55) will continue with USS Abraham Lincoln or return to homeport in Norfolk, Va., via the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Red Sea

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), middle, the Turkish G-class frigate TCG Gaziantep (F 490), front, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG-71), transit in formation in the Mediterranean Sea on Dec. 11, 2019. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the Red Sea and within the 5th Fleet area of responsibility. The CSG has taken the Abraham Lincoln CSG’s place in 5th Fleet’s area of responsibility. This deployment will be the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Sailors search for surface and air contacts during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Mediterranean Sea Dec. 10, 2019. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Dumebi Erifevieme, from Atlanta, unties a cargo net during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Mediterranean Sea on Dec. 12, 2019. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and embarked on Harry S. Truman:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Destroyer Squadron 28

USS Ross (DDG-71), middle, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), right, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Mediterranean Sea on Dec. 12, 2019. US Navy Photo

USS Lassen (DDG-82), USS Farragut (DDG-99) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) were supporting the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group; however, they are now expected to serve as part of the Harry S. Truman CSG.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) transits the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 14, 2019. US Navy Photo

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is underway off Washington State en route to its homeport (Bremerton, Wash.). USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is currently homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. May 30, 2019. US Navy Photo

USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) are underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.