Marine Corps Introduces Lateral Transfer-Focused Pilot Program

The Marine Corps started a pilot program aimed at recruiting those in cyber and intel as part of a way to bring in lateral transfers, as well as former Marines.

The two-year pilot began in June, according to a Marine Corps announcement, and focuses specifically on the 1721 Cyberspace Warfare Operator and 2629 Signals Intelligence Collection Manager military occupational specialties.

The service chose the specialties based on where the Marine Corps has and would likely have future gaps, Master Sgt. Andrew Fallan, cyberspace warfare operator PMOS specialist, told reporters ahead of the pilot’s announcement. The cyber MOS is also one where people learn more of the fundamentals, which allows them to use those skills in future roles, Fallan said.

Another reason is the skillsets can also be measured, allowing the panel to assess the candidates’ skill levels, said Maj. Danielle Phillips, spokesperson for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

It allows the Marine Corps to meet its requirements while also taking advantage of the experience those in the civilian sector gain, said Master Sgt. Benjamin Britten, enlisted assignments manager.

The pilot program will take a different approach to recruiting, as it will be looking for future Marines who have prior work service, as well as veterans of all services who may be interested in reenlisting, Master Gunnery Sgt. Sage Goyda, lead project officer for the Manpower Plans and Policy Division, told reporters.

The cyber and intel communities will help target potential recruits, including through expos, Goyda said. Then there will be an acquisition panel that includes people from the MOS, manpower and reserve affairs, recruiting command and training and education command who will interview the potential recruit.

If the panel approves the person, they will go through the regular recruiting process like any other candidate, he said. All applicants go through entry level training.Those wishing to apply can do so by emailing [email protected] with their resume, military and/or civilian certifications and transcripts related to the position, Goyda said.

The Marine Corps will examine the pilot every six months, Goyda said.