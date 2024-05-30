Search

Suggestions

Japan-Based Chief Petty Officer Sentenced to 18 Years for Attempted Espionage

May 30, 2024 3:34 PM
USS Higgins (DDG-76) arrive in Hawaii. US Navy Photo

A chief petty officer, previously assigned to USS Higgins (DDG-76) received an 18-year sentence in military prison after being convicted of attempted espionage, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service announced Thursday.

Bryce Pedicini

A military judge sentenced Bryce Pedicini to an 18-year sentence following a general courts martial, during which Pedicini was convicted of attempted espionage, failure to obey a general order and attempted violation of a general order. The judge also reduced his rank to E-1 and issued a dishonorable discharge.

Pedicini gave classified and national defense information to a representative of another government, which was not identified in the NCIS report. NCIS arrested Pedicini on May 19, 2023, following an investigation into his attempted espionage, which began as early as November 2022, according to the release.

“The investigation served as part of ongoing efforts by NCIS to prevent the exploitation of U.S. Navy personnel by foreign adversaries,” reads the release.

An appellate review will look at the judge’s dismissal of a charge of communication of defense information, but the review is not likely to affect the sentence, according to the Navy. Pedicini’s sentence begins following the review.

Heather Mongilio

Heather Mongilio

Heather Mongilio is a reporter with USNI News. She has a master’s degree in science journalism and has covered local courts, crime, health, military affairs and the Naval Academy.
Follow @hmongilio

Get USNI News updates delivered to your inbox

Related Posts

Copyright 2024 U.S. Naval Institute. All Rights Reserved.

Search