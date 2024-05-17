Pentagon Announces New U.S. 6th Fleet Commander, JAG

The Pentagon announced several flag officer nominations and promotions on Friday, including the new commander of U.S. 6th Fleet and the next military deputy assistant to the Navy’s acquisition chief.

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Anderson is up for a third star and to lead the Europe-based U.S. 6th Fleet, which, if confirmed, he would take over from Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee. Anderson is U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s director of operations, also known as the J-3.

If confirmed, Anderson would also serve as the deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, the deputy commander of the Joint Force Maritime Component commander, Europe, and the commander of Task Force Six and Striking and Support Forces NATO, according to the Pentagon announcement.

Rear Adm. Scott Pappano is also up for a third star and to be the next principal deputy assistant to Navy acquisition executive Nickolas Guertin. Pappano has been the program executive officer of strategic submarines within Naval Sea Systems Command since the program office’s inception in 2021.

Rear Adm. Christopher French is up for a third star and a promotion to serve as the Navy’s next Judge Advocate General. French has been the Navy’s deputy Judge Advocate General since 2021.

Meanwhile, Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore is up for a promotion to serve as the next head of the Navy Reserve on the chief of naval operations staff. Lacore has been Naval District Washington’s commandant since June of 2022, according to her service biography.

If confirmed, Lacore would replace Vice Adm. John Mustin, who has been the head of the Navy Reserve since August 2020, according to a service biography provided to the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee.