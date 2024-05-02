30 Sailors, Marines Injured in LCAC ‘Incident’ During Wasp ARG, 24th MEU Training Off Florida

An “incident” off Florida on Wednesday evening involving two Navy air-cushioned landing craft, or LCACs, left 30 sailors and Marines with injuries, including five treated at a Georgia hospital, the Navy announced late Thursday.

The service began its investigation into the mishap, which happened off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla., during a pre-deployment training exercise with amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1) and amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD-21), U.S. 2nd Fleet officials said in a statement posted online.

There were 18 sailors and 30 Marines aboard the two LCACs. Of the 30 who reported injuries, “five sailors were medically evacuated for further care at Savannah Memorial University Medical Center. Four of the five sailors have been released from the hospital after treatment,” according to the statement and a Navy official. “One sailor remains under medical care and is being assessed for further treatment. Sailors and Marines with minor injuries were treated aboard Wasp and New York.”

Fleet officials provided no further details about the incident.

Wasp is the lead ship for the Norfolk, Va., based Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, which has embarked the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune, N.C., for scheduled training ahead of a planned overseas deployment.

“The recovery and investigation processes are ongoing, and more information will be provided by U.S. 2nd Fleet once available,” 2nd Fleet said.

The incident, first reported by Navy Times, is the latest to affect the Navy’s amphibious fleet that the Marine Corps counts on to support deployment of its sea-going Marine expeditionary units.

Last month, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hinted that the scheduled start to Wasp’s deployment might be delayed from its scheduled start of the deployment because of maintenance backlogs across the fleet.

Engineering problems forced the San Diego-based USS Boxer (LHD-4) to return to port at Naval Base San Diego after it deployed with part of the Camp Pendleton, Calif.-based 15th MEU but then suffered steering issues requiring major repairs to its rudder.