THE PENTAGON – Amphibious warship USS Boxer (LHD-4) departed from San Diego, Calif., on Monday for a delayed deployment with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, two defense officials confirmed to USNI News.

Boxer left San Diego Bay in the early afternoon with sailors manning the rails, according to photos from ship spotters. The big deck is the flagship of the three-ship Boxer Amphibious Ready Group which includes USS Somerset (LPD-25) and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49).

The deployment will be the first for the Marines with their amphibious combat vehicles, the successor to the retired AAV amphibious personnel carrier.

Delays in training Marines to operate the ACVs effectively were part of the reasons for the delay in the deployment, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney told USNI News in January.

ACVs hitting the waves! 🌊 U.S. Marines from BLT 1/5, 15th MEU, splash with USS Harpers Ferry for ACV certification II training. #USMC #15thMEU #AmphibiousTraining pic.twitter.com/NWDLsTeRYE — U.S. Marines (@USMC) March 19, 2024

ACVs were initially to deploy aboard the Bataan ARG from the East Coast but were held back after instances where the vehicles were knocked over on a beach during training in California. The Marines determined the crews needed additional training and certifications.

The departure of Boxer from San Diego follows the deployment of Somerset in January ahead of the read of the ARG. Initially, defense officials have told USNI News, that the Harper’s Ferry and Boxer were set to join Somerset for a series of exercises in the Western Pacific including amphibious drills with Thailand in the Cobra Gold exercise series.

Harper's Ferry deployed on March 19 from San Diego, according to ship spotters.

Boxer has been in and out of San Diego over the last month while Marines continued slowly bringing their MV-22B Osprey fleet back into operation after a three-month grounding.

There were no V-22s visible on Boxer’s flight deck when the ship left on Monday.

The 15th MEU announced on March 22, that the unit had begun training to bring Ospreys back into operations.

Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced) flew drills in Camp Pendleton simulating landings on a big deck amphibious ship with Marines from the Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5.

“VMM-165 (Rein.) and the 15th MEU will continue to conduct progressive training events over the coming weeks, both ashore and at sea,” reads the March 22 statement.

Last year, Boxer was the subject of at least two command investigations that found major deficiencies in its engineering department. Investigators found that found poorly disciplined sailors were responsible for several engineering breakdowns. It’s unclear if the poor performance of the engineering department contributed to the deployment delay.