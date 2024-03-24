Chinese Tanker Hit with Houthi Missile in the Red Sea

The Houthis launched five anti-ship ballistic missiles at a Chinese-owned and operated oil tanker, U.S. Central Command announced on Saturday.

One of the missiles hit MV Huang Pu, which sails under a Panamanian flag of convenience, according to the Central Command release. The ship sent out a distress call, but it did not request assistance. The ship had minimal damage and extinguished a small onboard fire.

There were no casualties, according to the release.

The ship is owned by a Chinese company, according to the release. The Houthis previously said they would not attack any Chinese ships. It is possible it was a case of old information, as the South China Morning Post reported that the ship’s registered owner changed in February 2024.

The Houthis, whose spokespeople usually announce strikes on ships on social media site X, have not said anything about the attack on Huang Pu.

The People’s Republic of China government have not made any statements about the attack.

USS Carney (DDG-64), as well as other Central Command forces, also tracked six Houthi drones over the Red Sea. Of the six, five crashed into the Red Sea, while one flew inland into Yemen.

Since Oct. 17, Houthi forces have targeted Israeli ships in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. They expanded the attacks to include U.S., U.K. and several other merchant ships after strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.