Japan-Based Chief Petty Officer Charged with Espionage

A sailor assigned to a guided-missile destroyer based in Japan has been charged with espionage and communicating defense information to a foreign citizen, according to the charge sheet obtained by USNI News on Wednesday

Chief Petty Officer Fire Controlman Bryce Pedicini, assigned to the Japan-based destroyer USS Higgins (DDG-76), was set to face a general court-martial this week, Navy officials said.

“A sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) is suspected of mishandling classified documents and information. The incident remains under investigation and legal proceedings continue,” reads a statement from a U.S. Naval Surface Force spokesperson.

The Navy is accusing Pedicini of smuggling classified information from secure spaces and giving them to an employee of an unspecified foreign government between late November 2022 to February 2023 in Hampton Roads, Va. The type of information Pedicini is accused of sharing was unclear from the charging documents, which also allege that he attempted to pass on photos, including those of a computer screen designated to handle secret information, to a foreign national while in Yokosuka, Japan.

Based on the charging documents, Pedicini was arrested shortly after the attempted espionage incident in Japan. According to the charging documents, Pedicni has been in pre-trial confinement since May 19, or for more than nine months.

The charges were referred for a general court-martial on Jan. 18, with the U.S. Naval Surface Force as the convening authority.

According to the Navy’s trial docket, Pedicini was set to have a hearing on Wednesday in San Diego. His Article 32 hearing, the military equivalent of a civilian arraignment, has already occurred. Pedicini’s attorneys were not immediately available when USNI News attempted to contact them through a Navy public affairs officer.

In addition to espionage and communicating defense information charges, Pedicini faces charges of failing to report foreign contacts to his chain of command, failing to report solicitation of classified information, taking a personal device into a secure room and transporting classified information.

According to his Navy bio, Pedicini joined the Navy in early 2008 and served on destroyers starting in mid-2009. He served aboard USS McFaul (DDG-74) and USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54) before reporting to Higgins in April.

Originally from Tennessee, Pedicini was promoted to chief on Aug. 16, 2022.

Espionage Allegations:

Nov. 22, 2022: In Hampton Roads, Va., Pedicini allegedly gave a document called “article 1112” to an employee of a foreign government.

Dec. 3, 2022: In Hampton Roads, Va., he allegedly gave a document called “Article 1112 add on 2” to an employee of a foreign government

Dec. 2022: In Hampton Roads, Va., he allegedly gave a document called “article 1112 add on 3” to an employee of a foreign government

Jan. 2023: In Hampton Roads, Va., he allegedly gave a document called“article 1223” to an employee of a foreign government

Jan. 2023: In Hampton Roads, Va., he allegedly gave a document called “article 1223 add on 1” to an employee of a foreign government

Feb. 5, 2023: In Hampton Roads, Va., he allegedly gave a document called “article 1223 add on 2” to an employee of a foreign government

Feb. 19, 2023: In Hampton Roads, Va., he allegedly gave a document called “article 1223 updates” to an employee of a foreign government

May 8 to 17, 2023: In Yokosuka, Japan, Pedicini allegedly attempted to communicate information relating to national defense photographs that included images of a computer screen with secret information.