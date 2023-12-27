Ukraine Strikes Russia’s Project 775 Large Landing Ship In Crimea

Two Ukrainian Su-24 jets attacked Feodosiya port in Crimea with missiles and damaged the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Project 775 Ropucha-class LPD.

The damaged Project 775 LPD was identified as “Novocherkassk,” as it was in port before the attack, which was confirmed with the help of satellite images. The assault was first announced on several channels on Telegram. Russian RIA Novosti media outlet reported the news by citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the missiles fired were Storm Shadow/SCALP EG cruise missiles and claimed that Russian air defenses attacked and destroyed the jets. The head of the Ukrainian Air Force also announced that its warplanes had destroyed the ship.

The LPD appeared destroyed and half-sunk after the fire was extinguished.

According to BBC World, the port’s transportation operations are functioning normally after the area was cordoned off. A fire caused by the attack was contained.

British-supplied Storm Shadow, and the essentially identical French supplied SCALP-EG, is an air-launched cruise missile. Ukraine has adapted the Soviet-era Su-24 Fencer jet to carry two missiles.

Storm Shadow uses the BROACH warhead. This stands for Bomb Royal Ordnance Augmented Charge and means a two-stage delayed explosion. The missile dives into the target and the first charge creates a hole in the structure for the second warhead to pass through. The main detonation then occurs inside or below the target, depending on the fuse settings.

Novocherkassk is not the first Russian Navy ship hit by Storm Shadow missiles. The Russian Navy improved Kilo-class submarine Rostov-on-Don was hit by Storm Shadow missiles in Sevastopol on Sept. 13.

A version of this post originally appeared on Naval News. It’s been republished here with permission.