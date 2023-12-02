PHIBRON 5 Commodore Removed from Command

The commander of a California-based amphibious squadron was removed from command on Friday following an arrest last week in Coronado, USNI News has learned.

Capt. James Harney, commander of Amphibious Squadron 5, was reassigned from the leadership of the three-ship PHIBRON following an arrest for driving under the influence, two Navy officials confirmed to USNI News on Saturday.

When contacted by USNI News on Saturday, the desk sergeant on duty at the Coronado Police Department referred USNI News to NCIS.

The Navy attributed the relief “to a loss of confidence in Capt. Harney’s ability to perform his duties,” reads a Friday statement from the Navy.

“Capt. Tate Robinson will assume the duties as commodore of [PHIBRON 5]. Capt. Harney will be administratively reassigned to commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.’

PHIBRON 5 includes f big deck amphibious ship USS Boxer (LHD-4), amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49). The squadron returned from its last deployment in 2019 with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

According to his official Navy biography, Harney is a career surface warfare officer and a 1996 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He had been in command of the squadron since June, according to the service.

The following is the complete Dec. 1, statement. from the Navy:

Amphibious Squadron 5 Commodore Relieved

The commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, Rear Adm. Randall Peck, relieved Capt. James Harney, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 5, on Dec. 1, 2023 due to a loss of confidence in Capt. Harney’s ability to perform his duties.

Capt. Tate Robinson will assume the duties as commodore of Amphibious Squadron 5. Capt. Harney will be administratively reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Navy leaders are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct, both on and off duty. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.