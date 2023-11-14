Four Injured After Coast Guard Helo Crashes in Alaska

Four Coast Guard service members are injured after their MH-60 Jayhawk crashed during a search and rescue operation in Alaska, the service announced on Tuesday.

The helicopter, based out of Air Station Sitka, went down on Read Island south of Juneau late Monday night local time.

“Rescue crews from Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Petersburg Fire and Rescue arrived on scene at approximately 12:50 a.m., and a second MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Air Station Sitka arrived at approximately 1:39 a.m. Together, they provided preliminary medical care to two crew members who were reported to have sustained serious injuries,” reads a Tuesday statement from the Coast Guard.

“The four crew members were hoisted aboard the second Coast Guard helicopter and were transported to Petersburg for medical care. They were then transferred to Seattle via a C-130 Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak for a higher level of care. The watchstanders received notification of the crash at approximately 11:05 p.m. from the fishing vessel Lydia Marie, who was initially receiving search and rescue assistance from the aircrew due to flooding on their vessel.”

Following the crash on Monday, buoy tender USCGC Elderberry (WLI-65401) and Fast Response Cutter USCGC Douglas Denman (WPC-1149) established support for the crash site and for support for Lydia Marie.

“Our priority is to provide the highest level of care possible for our injured members and their families,” said Rear Adm. Megan Dean, commander of the Coast Guard’s 17th District in a statement. “We are grateful for the swift response and professional skill shown by the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Petersburg Fire and Rescue members who answered our call for assistance during this critical time. We have opened an investigation into the cause of this event and will be forthcoming with the results as they become available.”

The cause of the crash of the MH-60 Jayhawk is currently under investigation.