VIDEO: B-21 Raider Makes First Flight

The Air Force’s new stealth bomber made its first flight in California on Friday, according to freelance photographer Matt Hartman.

“As confirmed by the U.S. Air Force, the B-21 Raider is in flight test. The robust flight test campaign is being executed by a Combined Test Force comprised of Northrop Grumman and Air Force personnel that will validate our digital models and moves us another step closer to reaching operational capability,” a Northrop spokesperson told Defense One.